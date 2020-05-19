Log in
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.

(RNR)
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

05/19/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

The Board of Directors of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) announced today a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share on its common shares.

The dividend is payable on June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.


© Business Wire 2020
