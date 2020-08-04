Log in
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

08/04/2020 | 04:57pm EDT

The Board of Directors of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) announced today a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share on its common shares.

The dividend is payable on September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 151 M - -
Net income 2020 675 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 0,77%
Capitalization 9 368 M 9 368 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 566
Free-Float 81,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 186,80 $
Last Close Price 182,90 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. O'Donnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James L. Gibbons Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Qutub Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean D. Hamilton Independent Director
Henry Klehm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-7.98%9 368
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-10.95%38 538
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-14.57%20 850
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-20.18%8 836
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-80.23%1 336
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.-35.33%326
