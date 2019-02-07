RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. : Announces Twenty-Fourth Consecutive Annual Increase in Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) today
voted to increase the Company’s quarterly dividend to $0.34 per common
share, from $.33 per common share.
The Company has increased its dividend during each of the twenty-four
years since its initial public offering. The dividend is payable on
March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2019.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that
specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of
capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty
reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally
through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in
Bermuda, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the
United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005863/en/