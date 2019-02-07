RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. : Announces Twenty-Fourth Consecutive Annual Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Log in
0
02/07/2019

The Board of Directors of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) today voted to increase the Company’s quarterly dividend to $0.34 per common share, from $.33 per common share.

The Company has increased its dividend during each of the twenty-four years since its initial public offering. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2019.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 798 M
EBIT 2019 507 M
Net income 2019 516 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,96%
P/E ratio 2019 12,36
P/E ratio 2020 11,03
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,73x
Capitalization 5 702 M
Chart RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 143 $
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. O'Donnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James L. Gibbons Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Qutub Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean D. Hamilton Independent Director
Henry Klehm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.5.85%5 702
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG4.88%33 957
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG8.24%17 457
EVEREST RE GROUP2.08%9 036
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA2.91%7 265
THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD14.32%1 038
