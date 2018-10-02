RenaissanceRe : Responds to Shareholder Letter

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) today issued the following
statement in response to a letter addressed to RenaissanceRe, publicly
released by TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC (“TimesSquare”) today,
in which TimesSquare requested that RenaissanceRe’s Board of Directors
commence a review of strategic alternatives.
RenaissanceRe welcomes open and constructive communications with all
shareholders and values their input. In this regard, members of our
senior management team have held numerous meetings with TimesSquare over
the past few years. In particular, both our Chairman of the Board and
our Chief Executive Officer have separately met with TimesSquare in
recent months. We have considered fully TimesSquare’s views and have
shared them with our Board. Our Board understands, and is committed to,
its fiduciary duties to act in the best interests of all shareholders.
Our Board and management team continuously focus on enhancing
shareholder value through execution of the Company’s strategic plan. We
will maintain an open and active dialogue with all of our shareholders
as we continue to work to enhance shareholder value.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that
specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of
capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty
reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally
through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in
Bermuda, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the
United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005945/en/