RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.    RNR   BMG7496G1033

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD. (RNR)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/03 10:00:00 pm
128.295 USD   -1.61%
2015XL chief eyes gains from head start in reinsurer mergers
RE
2014U.S. Stocks Close Higher
DJ
2014U.S. Stocks Pare Gains
DJ
RenaissanceRe : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

01/03/2019 | 10:16pm CET

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) will conduct an investment community conference call on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018, as well as the Company's outlook. RenaissanceRe will release its results following the close of market on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of RenaissanceRe's website at www.renre.com. An archive of the call will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. ET on January 30, 2019, through midnight ET on March 11, 2019.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 104 M
EBIT 2018 405 M
Net income 2018 311 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,01%
P/E ratio 2018 16,52
P/E ratio 2019 11,55
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 5 250 M
Chart RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. O'Donnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James L. Gibbons Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Qutub Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean D. Hamilton Independent Director
Henry Klehm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.0.00%5 250
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG-1.13%32 025
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG-1.10%15 957
EVEREST RE GROUP-1.88%8 685
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA-0.19%6 866
ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.12%2 504
