RenaissanceRe : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or
“RenaissanceRe”) will conduct an investment community conference call on
Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial
results for the fourth quarter of 2018, as well as the Company's
outlook. RenaissanceRe will release its results following the close of
market on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available through the
Investors section of RenaissanceRe's website at www.renre.com.
An archive of the call will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. ET
on January 30, 2019, through midnight ET on March 11, 2019.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that
specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of
capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty
reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally
through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in
Bermuda, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the
United States.
