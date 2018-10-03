RenaissanceRe : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or
“RenaissanceRe”) will conduct an investment community conference call on
Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial
results for the third quarter of 2018, as well as the Company's outlook.
RenaissanceRe will release its results following the close of market on
Tuesday, October 30, 2018.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available through the
Investors section of RenaissanceRe's website at www.renre.com.
An archive of the call will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. ET
on October 31, 2018 through midnight ET on January 9, 2019.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that
specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of
capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty
reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally
through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in
Bermuda, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the
United States.
