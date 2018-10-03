Log in
RenaissanceRe : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

10/03/2018 | 10:49pm CEST

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) will conduct an investment community conference call on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2018, as well as the Company's outlook. RenaissanceRe will release its results following the close of market on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of RenaissanceRe's website at www.renre.com. An archive of the call will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. ET on October 31, 2018 through midnight ET on January 9, 2019.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.


© Business Wire 2018
