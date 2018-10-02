RenaissanceRe : TimesSquare Issues Letter to RenaissanceRe Board of Directors

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC, an institutional asset management
firm with a significant stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)
(the “Company”), today announced that it has delivered the following
letter to the Company's Board of Directors.
October 2, 2018
Kevin O’Donnell
President and Chief Executive Officer
RenaissanceRe
Holdings Ltd.
Renaissance House
12 Crow Lane
Pembroke HM19
Bermuda
Dear Kevin:
We trust that you and the Board have given serious consideration to the
perspectives raised in our letter that was sent on September 7, 2018. We
have decided to publicly release this earlier letter in order to outline
our views for shareholders and to ensure that our thoughts on maximizing
shareholder value are as explicit as possible. We remain steadfast in
our belief that an immediate review of strategic alternatives, including
an exploration of a potential sale of the Company, is imperative.
As always, we appreciate your willingness to engage in dialogue with us
and look forward to the efforts of the Board and management to further
evaluate pathways to unlock value for the benefit of shareholders.
Sincerely,
Ian Anthony Rosenthal
Senior Founding Partner
September 7, 2018
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
Renaissance House
12 Crow Lane
Pembroke
HM19
Bermuda
Dear Members of the Board of Directors (the “Board”):
As you are aware, TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC (“we” or
“TimesSquare”), an institutional asset management firm, has on behalf of
its investment advisory clients, held discretion over common shares of
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (“RenRe” or the “Company”) since 2008.
Over the period of our ownership, we have witnessed a structural
transformation of RenRe’s core property catastrophe reinsurance
business, driven by the growing participation of alternative capital. In
our view, this has had an adverse impact on the long-term risk-adjusted
returns achievable in this business. Importantly, the degree of pricing
response following large loss events over the past decade has been
dampened relative to history and the duration of pricing gains has been
ephemeral.
During the Company’s July 25, 2018 earnings conference call, CEO Kevin
O’Donnell pointed to the “increasingly differentiated market position”
that RenRe enjoys as a standalone reinsurer. We appreciate that core
clients prefer to transact with reinsurance partners with whom they are
not in direct competition and agree that this should foster an
advantageous position for the Company in accessing superior business.
That said, the benefit of this premier positioning has not resulted in
investors ascribing an improved valuation for the Company, even as
acquisitions of peer companies have been generally consummated at
escalating valuation multiples over the past two years, as evidenced by
the table below:
Source: Company reports & filings, SNL, FactSet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Further, as the industry environment evolves, we have diminished
conviction that RenRe’s share price will appropriately reflect intrinsic
value. In our view, however, there is a way for RenRe to better realize
its intrinsic value: through a review of strategic alternatives,
including a possible sale of the Company.
We believe there are a number of potential acquirers that would covet
RenRe’s dominant and unique position in third party capital management,
as well as the Company’s proven track record of superior underwriting,
risk management and tangible book value per share growth. Our opinion is
that an active competitive sale process for the Company should be
launched, which would likely yield a significant control premium over
the current share price.
To this end, we are requesting that the Board immediately commences a
review of strategic alternatives, including an exploration of the sale
of the Company, in order to maximize value for shareholders.
Sincerely,
About TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC is a fundamental research-oriented
growth equity investment management firm specializing in Small Cap and
Mid Cap growth equity strategies across the world. TimesSquare employs a
time-tested team approach to growth investing that has been in place
since the mid 1980s.
The investment philosophy is predicated on fundamental research skills
with a particular emphasis on the assessment of management quality and
an in-depth understanding of business models. TimesSquare believes that
this process enables its teams to build diversified portfolios of growth
stocks that are designed to generate positive risk-adjusted returns
relative to portfolio benchmarks. As of August 31, 2018, TimesSquare
managed over $19 billion in assets.
