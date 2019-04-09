Log in
Renasant : Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Information

04/09/2019

TUPELO, Miss., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") will announce 2019 first quarter results following the NASDAQ's closing on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The Company will hold executive management's quarterly webcast and conference call with analysts on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time).

Renasant Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Renasant Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Renasant Corporation)

The webcast can be accessed through Renasant's investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://services.choruscall.com/links/rnst190424.html. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 10130580 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until May 8, 2019.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the holding company for Renasant Bank, a 115-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $12.9 billion and operates more than 190 banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Renasant was named "Best Bank in the South" by Time Magazine's Money.com for 2019.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

This news release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Such forward looking statements usually include words such as "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "potential," "possible" and other similar expressions. 

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.  Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include significant fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, economic recession, significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment, significant underperformance in our portfolio of outstanding loans, and competition in our markets. Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

Contacts

For Media:

For Financials:            


John Oxford

Kevin Chapman


Senior Vice President 

Executive Vice President       


Director of Marketing &

Chief Operating &


Public Relations

Chief Financial Officer


(662) 680-1219

(662) 680-1450


joxford@renasant.com

kchapman@renasant.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renasant-announces-2019-first-quarter-earnings-webcast-and-conference-call-information-300828331.html

SOURCE Renasant Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
