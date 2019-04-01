Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Renasant Corp.    RNST

RENASANT CORP.

(RNST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/01 04:00:00 pm
34.78 USD   +2.75%
04:31pRENASANT : Announces Plans To Enhance Mortgage Operations
PR
03/20RENASANT CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/11RENASANT CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Renasant : Announces Plans To Enhance Mortgage Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

TUPELO, Miss., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Renasant Bank, has entered into an agreement with FirstBank of Nashville, Tennessee, to acquire FirstBank's wholesale mortgage operations.

Renasant Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Renasant Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Renasant Corporation)

"We're excited about the opportunity to add a new wholesale mortgage unit to our mortgage operations, which will double the size of our current wholesale operation," said Renasant's Mortgage Division President, David Mays. "We believe this experienced team, which primarily operates within Renasant's existing footprint, will enhance our already strong mortgage operations, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Renasant Mortgage team."

Upon completion of the transaction, Renasant Bank will acquire all of the tangible assets and hire the personnel related to FirstBank's wholesale operations. The transaction is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and it is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2019.  

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 115-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $12.9 billion and operates more than 190 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:
This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking statements usually include words such as "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "potential," "possible," "approximately," "should" and variations of such words and other similar expressions.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include significant fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, economic recession, significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment, significant underperformance in the Company's portfolio of outstanding loans, and competition in the Company's markets. Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

Contacts:

For Media:


For Financials:


John Oxford


Kevin Chapman


Senior Vice President


Executive Vice President


Director of Marketing and Public Relations


Chief Operating and Financial Officer


(662) 680-1219


(662) 680-1450


joxford@renasant.com 


kchapman@renasant.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renasant-announces-plans-to-enhance-mortgage-operations-300822201.html

SOURCE Renasant Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENASANT CORP.
04:31pRENASANT : Announces Plans To Enhance Mortgage Operations
PR
03/20RENASANT CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/11RENASANT CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
03/08RENASANT : Launches Women's Leadership Program - Rise with Renasant
PR
02/27RENASANT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/14RENASANT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
01/22RENASANT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/22RENASANT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
01/22RENASANT CORPORATION : Announces Record Earnings For 2018
PR
01/11RENASANT : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Webcast and Confe..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About