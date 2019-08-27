Log in
Renasant Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/27/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

TUPELO, Miss., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2019.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation, a 115 year-old financial services institution, is the parent of Renasant Bank. Renasant has assets of approximately $12.9 billion and operates more than 190 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant's IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts:

For Media:

For Financials:


John Oxford

Kevin Chapman


Senior Vice President

Executive Vice President


Director of Marketing &

Chief Operating &


Public Relations

Financial Officer


(662) 680-1219

(662) 680-1450


joxford@renasant.com

kchapman@renasant.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renasant-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-300908023.html

SOURCE Renasant Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
