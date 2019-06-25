Renasant : Perry Joins Renasant as Chief Corporate Banking Officer

TUPELO, Miss., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") today announced that Curtis Perry has joined Renasant Bank as Chief Corporate Banking Officer. Perry brings to Renasant more than 34 years of banking experience with regional banks in the southeastern United States, having served in senior leadership positions in both commercial banking and corporate credit.

"We're very excited to have Curtis Perry join the Renasant Bank team," said Renasant President and CEO, C. Mitchell Waycaster. "We believe his experience, knowledge and connections throughout our banking markets will create new corporate banking opportunities, and we look forward to Curtis leading this business line within the Company."

Perry's primary office will be located in Columbus, GA, but he will be focused on footprint-wide recruiting and leading corporate banking teams for Renasant. During Perry's banking career, he's held an array of positions in commercial banking and credit administration.

"As we continue to build out our corporate and commercial banking teams and add banking talent, Curtis will be a great asset in leading our Corporate Banking Division," said Renasant Chief Commercial Banking Officer, Bartow Morgan, Jr. "Furthermore, adding Curtis's expertise to Renasant will enhance our lending abilities which will positively impact both our current and future corporate and commercial banking clients."

Perry holds a B.S. in finance from Jacksonville State University, attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham Business School and is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, NC. He has served his community as past Chairman and President of the Jefferson County Assisted Housing Corporation and as a board member of Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

"Renasant has a great story as a community banking leader for more than 115 years, and I very much look forward to being a part of their continued success," said Perry. "This is a tremendous opportunity to join a company on the rise and lead their corporate banking division as we add new markets, bring on new talent, enhance our client offerings and grow our market share."

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the holding company for Renasant Bank, a 115-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $12.9 billion and operates more than 190 banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Renasant was named "Best Bank in the South" by Time Magazine's Money.com for 2019.

