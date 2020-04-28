Renasant Corporation : Announces Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2020 0 04/28/2020 | 05:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TUPELO, Miss., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2020. Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.0 million, as compared to $45.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.04 for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.77 for the first quarter of 2019. "Our results for this quarter were heavily impacted by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clients, employees and communities, which primarily occurred in the final three weeks of the quarter, as well as our adoption of the new CECL accounting standard," said Renasant Chairman, E. Robinson McGraw. "Demonstrating the quality and dedication of Renasant's team members, employees across our footprint responded quickly and selflessly to the needs of our constituents by providing the service and liquidity necessary to weather this global crisis. Looking through the impact of COVID-19 and the adoption of CECL, we had a solid first quarter, and we remain well positioned to continue supporting each of our stakeholders as we navigate the current operating environment." "Excluding the impact of the pandemic and CECL adoption, our first quarter results reflect our team's commitment to the core operations of the bank," commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout our footprint our team members are continuing to execute our long-term strategy, which is evidenced by our annualized net loan growth of 3.3% and deposit growth of 7.8% in the quarter. Our mortgage division had a tremendous quarter, with over $1.9 billion of production, proving the strength and diversity of our revenue streams. Our credit quality as we ended the quarter remained sound, and we've heightened our monitoring of our loan portfolio, especially the segments most likely to be impacted by shelter-in-place orders and similar measures, in an effort to proactively identify potential deterioration resulting from the impact of the pandemic. In response to the continued economic uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, during the first quarter, we recorded a $29.8 million provision for loan losses and unfunded commitments, which had a material impact to our financial results. Also, we've maintained strong capital and liquidity levels heading into the second quarter."

Response to COVID-19 Pandemic In late February, in light of reports from abroad about the spread of COVID-19, senior management of the Company began meeting to formulate and implement plans for navigating the Company through a pandemic in its markets. In early March, the Company's Pandemic Planning Committee was formally activated. Throughout March, senior management and Pandemic Planning Committee meetings developed and refined the operational changes necessary to enable Renasant to continue to provide essential banking services in a pandemic environment while ensuring the health and well-being of the Company's employees and clients and promoting community efforts to limit the transmission of the disease. On account of these early efforts, when the potential impact on the United States from COVID-19 began to become clear and "shelter-in-place" orders were issued throughout the Company's footprint, the Company was prepared to continue to fulfill its mission to serve its key constituents during these challenging times. The following is a brief overview of some of the steps that the Company has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: Our team members: The Company has provided special benefit assistance to minimize the economic impact on employees impacted by the pandemic, whether due to personal exposure, family illness, school closures or disruption in childcare. The Company has also leveraged its investments in its technology infrastructure to enable a significant portion of the Company's employees to work remotely. For employees whose job duties cannot be performed remotely, such as branch tellers, the Company has been creative and proactive in procuring and distributing across its branch network hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, face coverings and other supplies necessary to maintain a safe and clean workspace. Related to this, management was quick to adopt new operating procedures, such as adjusting staffing levels, restricting access to branch lobbies and implementing branch cleaning and closure protocols, intended to minimize the potential of employee exposure to COVID-19.

Our clients: As stated above, access to branch lobbies is by appointment only (and appointments are generally limited to services, such as access to a safe-deposit box to address a pressing need, that require access inside a branch). All drive-thrus at the Company's branches remain open, and the Company's mobile and online banking products provide alternate means that clients may leverage to satisfy many of their banking needs. To provide necessary relief to the Company's borrowers – both consumer and commercial clients – the Company established loan deferral programs allowing qualified clients to defer principal and interest payments for up to 90 days. Starting in April 2020 , the Company has also approved over $1 billion in loans to nearly 4,500 small business clients as part of the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program.

As stated above, access to branch lobbies is by appointment only (and appointments are generally limited to services, such as access to a safe-deposit box to address a pressing need, that require access inside a branch). All drive-thrus at the Company's branches remain open, and the Company's mobile and online banking products provide alternate means that clients may leverage to satisfy many of their banking needs. To provide necessary relief to the Company's borrowers – both consumer and commercial clients – the Company established loan deferral programs allowing qualified clients to defer principal and interest payments for up to 90 days. Starting in , the Company has also approved over in loans to nearly 4,500 small business clients as part of the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program. Our communities: The Company made targeted and intentional efforts to support the needs of the communities we serve across our footprint. From providing meals to underserved students at local schools to purchasing gift cards from local restaurant clients and gifting them to healthcare and other frontline workers, our commitment to the communities in which we operate extends far beyond providing essential banking and financial services.

The Company made targeted and intentional efforts to support the needs of the communities we serve across our footprint. From providing meals to underserved students at local schools to purchasing gift cards from local restaurant clients and gifting them to healthcare and other frontline workers, our commitment to the communities in which we operate extends far beyond providing essential banking and financial services. Our investors: The Company remains committed to maintaining a strong capital foundation and liquidity position and is proactively taking steps to monitor, address and reduce risks related to the pandemic. The Company has heightened the monitoring of its loan portfolio and believes that it is well positioned to face the uncertainty ahead. "During the pandemic, we have undertaken tremendous efforts to protect our clients and employees. Through all of this, Renasant has remained open for business. Our Renasant team members, at every level of the Company, have worked tirelessly to adjust to this new operating environment, and we commend, and are deeply grateful for, their outstanding service throughout this challenging time," Waycaster said. "From adjusting our retail branch operations to drive-thru only services to effectively implementing the Paycheck Protection Program application process to provide relief to small businesses to guiding our clients through Economic Impact Payment deposits, Renasant has continued to deliver our banking and lending services both safely and efficiently for our clients." As discussed in more detail below, the Company incurred significant expenses in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and expects that it will continue to incur elevated expenses even while conditions presenting significant challenges to growth persist. It is difficult to accurately predict at this time the duration of this new operating reality. Management's decision on when to return to pre-pandemic operating procedures will take into account the best interests of all of the Company's stakeholders.

Impact of Certain Expenses and Charges From time to time, the Company incurs expenses and charges in connection with certain transactions with respect to which management is unable to accurately predict when these expenses or charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount of such expenses or charges. The following table presents the impact of these expenses and charges on reported EPS for the first quarter of 2020 (in thousands, except per share data). There were no such expenses and charges during the first quarter of 2019. The "COVID-19 related expenses" line item in the table below primarily consists of employee overtime and employee benefit accruals directly related to the Company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and expenses associated with supplying branches with protective equipment and sanitation supplies as well as more frequent and rigorous branch cleaning.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Pre-tax After-tax Impact to

Diluted

EPS Earnings, as reported $ 2,781

$ 2,008

$ 0.04

MSR valuation adjustment 9,571

6,911

0.12

COVID-19 related expenses 2,903

2,096

0.04

Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP) $ 15,255

$ 11,015

$ 0.20

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Profitability Metrics The following table presents the Company's profitability metrics, including and excluding the impact of the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation adjustment, merger and conversion expenses and COVID-19 related expenses, as applicable, for the dates presented:

As Reported With Exclusions

(Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020 December

31, 2019 March 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 December

31, 2019 March 31,

2019 Return on average assets 0.06 % 1.16 % 1.44 % 0.33 % 1.13 % 1.44 % Return on average tangible

assets (Non-GAAP) 0.11 % 1.30 % 1.61 % 0.40 % 1.27 % 1.61 % Return on average equity 0.38 % 7.15 % 8.86 % 2.10 % 6.97 % 8.86 % Return on average tangible

equity (Non-GAAP) 1.20 % 13.75 % 17.41 % 4.41 % 13.41 % 17.41 %

Financial Condition Total assets were $13.90 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $13.40 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans held for investment were $9.77 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $9.69 billion at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased to $10.41 billion at March 31, 2020, from $10.21 billion at December 31, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $90.3 million to $2.64 billion, or 25.37% of total deposits, at March 31, 2020, as compared to $2.55 billion, or 24.99% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019. Continued Focus on Prudent Capital Management The Company remains committed to maintaining a strong capital and liquidity position, while also serving the needs of each of its stakeholders during these uncertain times. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company suspended its stock repurchase program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the suspension, the Company repurchased $24.5 million of common stock at a weighted average price of $30.00. There is $5.5 million of repurchase availability remaining under the $50.0 million stock repurchase program, which will remain in effect until the earlier of October 2020 or the repurchase of the entire amount of common stock authorized to be repurchased by the Board of Directors. At March 31, 2020, Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 9.90%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.63%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.63%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 13.44%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be considered "well-capitalized." Our ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 14.91% at March 31, 2020, as compared to 15.86% at December 31, 2019. Our tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.48% at March 31, 2020, as compared to 9.25% at December 31, 2019. The Company adopted the current expected credit loss accounting standard ("CECL") on January 1, 2020, which resulted in a $42.5 million increase to the allowance for credit losses and a $10.4 million increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments. The following table presents the impact to our balance sheet on the date of adoption:

December 31, 2019

(as reported) Day 1 CECL Impact January 1, 2020

(adjusted) Assets:





Allowance for credit losses $ (52,162)

$ (42,485)

$ (94,647)

Deferred tax assets, net $ 27,282

$ 12,307

$ 39,589

Remaining purchase discount on loans $ (50,958)

$ 5,469

$ (45,489)









Liabilities:





Reserve for unfunded commitments $ 946

$ 10,390

$ 11,336









Shareholders' equity:





Retained earnings $ 617,355

$ (35,099)

$ 582,256









Shareholders' equity to assets 15.86 % (0.23) % 15.63 % Tangible capital ratio 9.25 % (0.26) % 8.99 % The Company has elected to take advantage of transitional relief offered by the Federal Reserve and FDIC to delay for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transitional period to phase out the capital benefit provided by the two-year delay. Therefore, the Company's regulatory capital ratios were not impacted by the adoption of CECL as of March 31, 2020. Results of Operations Net interest income was $106.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $108.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $113.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. The Company experienced some pressure on margin during the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates. To offset the negative impact of the rate cuts, the Company has continued to focus on lowering the cost of funding through growing noninterest-bearing deposits and lowering interest rates on interest-bearing deposits, while also continuing to be opportunistic when rates offered on wholesale borrowings are advantageous. The following table presents reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and yield on loans, including loans held for sale, for the periods presented (in thousands).

Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31,

2020 2019 2019 Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 108,316

$ 110,856

$ 114,631









Average earning assets $ 11,609,477

$ 11,277,000

$ 10,895,205









Net interest margin 3.75 % 3.90 % 4.27 %







Taxable equivalent interest income on loans $ 121,729

$ 124,919

$ 127,206









Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 10,024,114

$ 9,808,441

$ 9,405,066









Loan yield 4.88 % 5.04 % 5.49 % The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans, including loans held for sale, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following table for the periods presented (in thousands).









Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31,

2020 2019 2019 Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 218

$ 152

$ 812

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 5,469

6,661

7,542

Total impact to interest income $ 5,687

$ 6,813

$ 8,354









Impact to total loan yield 0.23 % 0.28 % 0.36 %







Impact to net interest margin 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.31 %



(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $2,187, $4,041 and $3,833 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. This additional interest income increased total loan yield by 9 basis points, 16 basis points and 17 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 8 basis points, 14 basis points and 14 basis points for the same periods, respectively. For the first quarter of 2020, the cost of total deposits was 72 basis points, as compared to 76 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 79 basis points for the first quarter of 2019. The table below presents, by type, our funding sources and the total cost of each funding source for the periods presented:

Percentage of Total Average Deposits and

Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Three Months Ending

Three Months Ending

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019 Noninterest-bearing demand 23.19 %

24.12 %

22.30 %

— %

— %

— % Interest-bearing demand 44.29



43.86



45.60



0.75



0.81



0.85

Savings 6.11



6.11



6.00



0.15



0.17



0.19

Time deposits 18.98



20.41



22.65



1.71



1.76



1.60

Borrowed funds 7.43



5.50



3.45



2.46



3.02



4.66

Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

0.85 %

0.89 %

0.92 % Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $37.6 million, as compared to $37.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $35.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Effective July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the limitations on interchange fees imposed by the Durbin Amendment under the Dodd-Frank Act, which is reflected in the reduction in fees and commissions on loans and deposits in the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking income for the first quarter of 2020 was $15.5 million, compared to $15.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. The income generated from mortgage production during the first quarter of 2020, which approximated $1.9 billion, was partially offset by the negative MSR valuation adjustment. The following table presents the components of mortgage banking income for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 21,782

$ 10,438

$ 7,888

Fees, net 2,919

3,023

1,692

Mortgage servicing income, net 405

408

821

MSR valuation adjustment (9,571)

1,296

—

Mortgage banking income, net $ 15,535

$ 15,165

$ 10,401

Noninterest expense was $115.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $95.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $88.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. Salaries and benefits expense was $73.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, which represents an increase of $5.5 million from the previous quarter. Mortgage commissions and incentives related to the increased mortgage production during the quarter increased $5.5 million dollars on a linked quarter basis, and during the quarter the Company recognized approximately $2.5 million in expense related to elevated overtime and other accruals for employee benefits provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in other noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was driven by a $3.4 million provision for unfunded commitments due to the adoption of CECL and an increase of $1.2 million in FDIC assessments due to the exhaustion of certain credits. In addition, other noninterest expense increased due to volatility in deferred loan origination costs due to decreased loan production during the quarter when compared to the fourth quarter. Asset Quality Metrics At March 31, 2020, the Company's credit quality metrics remained strong. Due to the high levels of uncertainty in the economy, the Company is closely monitoring its entire loan portfolio to ascertain the impact of COVID-19 and the broad shut-down of the United States economy on the Company's borrowers. The Company has placed heightened attention on borrowers in the hospitality (such as hotel/motel), restaurant, entertainment and retail trade industries, among others. It should be noted, the Company does not have material exposure to the energy industry. Although the Company expects the COVID-19 pandemic and related federal, state and local governmental measures enacted to arrest the virus's spread to negatively impact the Company's credit quality, at this time it is difficult to accurately predict the extent of such impact. Numerous COVID-19 related factors, such as the duration of "shelter-in-place" orders, the effect of government aid to borrowers as well as the Company's loan deferral program and other accommodations for its clients, and the speed and extent to which the United States and local economies recover, will contribute to the aggregate impact of the current economic circumstances on the Company's credit quality in future quarters. The table below shows nonperforming assets, which includes nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and other real estate owned, as well as early stage delinquencies (loans 30-89 days past due) for the periods presented.

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Non

Purchased Purchased Total Non

Purchased Purchased Total Nonaccrual loans $ 21,384

$ 19,090

$ 40,474

$ 21,509

$ 7,038

$ 28,547

Loans 90 days past due or

more 4,459

5,104

9,563

3,458

4,317

7,775

Nonperforming loans $ 25,843

$ 24,194

$ 50,037

$ 24,967

$ 11,355

$ 36,322

Other real estate owned 3,241

5,430

8,671

2,762

5,248

8,010

Nonperforming assets $ 29,084

$ 29,624

$ 58,708

$ 27,729

$ 16,603

$ 44,332

Nonperforming loans/total loans



0.51 %



0.37 % Nonperforming assets/total

assets



0.42 %



0.33 % Loans 30-89 days past due $ 31,096

$ 14,428

$ 45,524

$ 22,781

$ 14,887

$ 37,668

Loans 30-89 days past

due/total loans



0.47 %



0.39 % The implementation of CECL on January 1, 2020, which required purchased credit deteriorated loans to be classified as nonaccrual based on performance, contributed approximately $5.7 million to the increase in purchased nonaccrual loans. As mentioned above, the Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2020 and recorded an approximately $42.5 million increase to the allowance for credit losses and a $10.4 million increase in reserve for unfunded commitments. The table below shows the allowance transition from the former incurred loss allowance model at December 31, 2019 through the day one transition to CECL on January 1, 2020 to the ending allowance under the CECL model at March 31, 2020.

December 31, 2019 January 1, 2020 March 31, 2020

Incurred Loss Model CECL Day 1 CECL Model Allowance for Credit Losses $ 52,162

$ 94,647

$ 120,185

Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 946

11,336

14,735

Total Reserves $ 53,108

$ 105,983

$ 134,920

Allowance for Credit Losses/Total Loans 0.54 % 0.98 % 1.23 % Reserve for Unfunded Commitments/Total Unfunded

Commitments 0.04 % 0.47 % 0.60 % The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $26.4 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $811 thousand, or 0.03% of average loans held for investment on an annualized basis. The majority of the remainder of the first quarter 2020 provision is due to the uncertain economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic with offsets due to both the government stimulus package and internal relief programs being offered to both commercial and consumer customers. The provision for credit losses recorded during the first quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million with net charge-offs of $691 thousand, or 0.03% of average loans held for sale on an annualized basis. The Company's coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans, was 240.19% as of March 31, 2020, as compared to 143.61% as of December 31, 2019.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION: Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 115-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $13.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. (Unaudited)

































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































Q1 2020-

For The Three Months Ending









2020

2019

Q1 2019

March 31,









First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2020

2019

Variance Statement of earnings



































Interest income - taxable equivalent basis

$ 131,887



$ 135,119



$ 135,927



$ 139,285



$ 138,578



(4.83) %

$ 131,887



$ 138,578



(4.83) % Interest income

$ 130,173



$ 133,148



$ 134,476



$ 137,862



$ 137,094



(5.05)



$ 130,173



$ 137,094



(5.05)

Interest expense

23,571



24,263



25,651



25,062



23,947



(1.57)



23,571



23,947



(1.57)



Net interest income

106,602



108,885



108,825



112,800



113,147



(5.78)



106,602



113,147



(5.78)

Provision for loan losses

26,350



2,950



1,700



900



1,500



1,656.67



26,350



1,500



1,656.67



Net interest income after provision

80,252



105,935



107,125



111,900



111,647



(28.12)



80,252



111,647



(28.12)

Service charges on deposit accounts

9,070



9,273



8,992



8,605



9,102



(0.35)



9,070



9,102



(0.35)

Fees and commissions on loans and deposits

3,054



2,822



3,090



7,047



6,471



(52.80)



3,054



6,471



(52.80)

Insurance commissions and fees

1,991



2,105



2,508



2,190



2,116



(5.91)



1,991



2,116



(5.91)

Wealth management revenue

4,002



3,920



3,588



3,601



3,324



20.40



4,002



3,324



20.40

Securities gains (losses)

—



—



343



(8)



13



(100.00)



—



13



100.00

Mortgage banking income

15,535



15,165



15,710



16,620



10,401



49.36



15,535



10,401



49.36

Other

3,918



4,171



3,722



3,905



4,458



(12.11)



3,918



4,458



(12.11)



Total noninterest income

37,570



37,456



37,953



41,960



35,885



4.70



37,570



35,885



4.70

Salaries and employee benefits

73,189



67,684



65,425



60,325



57,350



27.62



73,189



57,350



27.62

Data processing

5,006



5,095



4,980



4,698



4,906



2.04



5,006



4,906



2.04

Occupancy and equipment

14,120



13,231



12,943



11,544



11,835



19.31



14,120



11,835



19.31

Other real estate

418



339



418



252



1,004



(58.37)



418



1,004



(58.37)

Amortization of intangibles

1,895



1,946



1,996



2,053



2,110



(10.19)



1,895



2,110



(10.19)

Merger and conversion related expenses

—



76



24



179



—



—



—



—



—

Debt extinguishment penalty

—



—



54



—



—



—



—



—



—

Other

20,413



7,181



10,660



14,239



11,627



75.57



20,413



11,627



75.57



Total noninterest expense

115,041



95,552



96,500



93,290



88,832



29.50



115,041



88,832



29.50

Income before income taxes

2,781



47,839



48,578



60,570



58,700



(95.26)



2,781



58,700



(95.26)

Income taxes

773



9,424



11,132



13,945



13,590



(94.31)



773



13,590



(94.31)



Net income

$ 2,008



$ 38,415



$ 37,446



$ 46,625



$ 45,110



(95.55)



$ 2,008



$ 45,110



(95.55)

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.04



$ 0.67



$ 0.65



$ 0.80



$ 0.77



(31.34)



$ 0.04



$ 0.77



(94.81)

Diluted earnings per share

0.04



0.67



0.64



0.80



0.77



(32.84)



0.04



0.77



(94.81)

Average basic shares outstanding

56,534,816



57,153,160



58,003,215



58,461,024



58,585,517



(1.08)



56,534,816



58,585,517



(3.50)

Average diluted shares outstanding

56,706,289



57,391,876



58,192,419



58,618,976



58,730,535



(1.19)



56,706,289



58,730,535



(3.45)

Common shares outstanding

56,141,018



56,855,002



57,455,306



58,297,670



58,633,630



(1.26)



56,141,018



58,633,630



(4.25)

Cash dividend per common share

$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.21



—



$ 0.22



$ 0.21



4.76

Performance ratios



































Return on avg shareholders' equity

0.38 %

7.15 %

6.97 %

8.90 %

8.86 %





0.38 %

8.86 %



Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP) (1)

1.20 %

13.75 %

13.38 %

17.15 %

17.41 %





1.20 %

17.41 %



Return on avg assets

0.06 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

1.47 %

1.44 %





0.06 %

1.44 %



Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)

0.11 %

1.30 %

1.30 %

1.64 %

1.61 %





0.11 %

1.61 %



Net interest margin (FTE)

3.75 %

3.90 %

3.98 %

4.19 %

4.27 %





3.75 %

4.27 %



Yield on earning assets (FTE)

4.57 %

4.75 %

4.91 %

5.11 %

5.16 %





4.57 %

5.16 %



Cost of funding

0.85 %

0.89 %

0.97 %

0.96 %

0.92 %





0.85 %

0.92 %



Average earning assets to average assets

86.17 %

85.71 %

85.58 %

85.72 %

85.58 %





86.17 %

85.58 %



Average loans to average deposits

93.83 %

92.43 %

89.13 %

89.13 %

89.33 %





93.83 %

89.33 %



Noninterest income (less securities gains/





































losses) to average assets

1.12 %

1.13 %

1.16 %

1.32 %

1.14 %





1.12 %

1.14 %



Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties/





































penalties/merger-related expenses) to





































average assets

3.43 %

2.88 %

2.98 %

2.93 %

2.83 %





3.43 %

2.83 %



Net overhead ratio

2.31 %

1.75 %

1.82 %

1.61 %

1.69 %





2.31 %

1.69 %



Efficiency ratio (FTE)

78.86 %

64.43 %

65.10 %

59.73 %

59.02 %





78.86 %

59.02 %



Adjusted efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) (4)

70.92 %

63.62 %

62.53 %

58.30 %

57.62 %





70.92 %

57.62 %



RENASANT CORPORATION























(Unaudited)

































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































Q1 2020 -

As of









2020

2019

Q1 2019

March 31,









First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2020

2019

Variance Average Balances



































Total assets

$ 13,472,550



$ 13,157,843



$ 12,846,131



$ 12,764,669



$ 12,730,939



2.39 %

$ 13,472,550



$ 12,730,939



5.83 % Earning assets

11,609,477



11,277,000



10,993,645



10,942,492



10,895,205



2.95



11,609,477



10,895,205



6.56

Securities

1,292,875



1,234,718



1,227,678



1,262,271



1,253,224



4.71



1,292,875



1,253,224



3.16

Loans held for sale

336,829



350,783



385,437



353,103



345,264



(3.98)



336,829



345,264



(2.44)

Loans, net of unearned

9,687,285



9,457,658



9,109,252



9,043,788



9,059,802



2.43



9,687,285



9,059,802



6.93

Intangibles

975,933



977,506



975,306



974,628



976,820



(0.16)



975,933



976,820



(0.09)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,586,963



2,611,265



2,500,810



2,395,899



2,342,406



(0.93)



2,586,963



2,342,406



10.44

Interest-bearing deposits

7,737,615



7,620,602



7,719,510



7,750,986



7,799,892



1.54



7,737,615



7,799,892



(0.80)

Total deposits

10,324,578



10,231,867



10,220,320



10,146,885



10,142,298



0.91



10,324,578



10,142,298



1.80

Borrowed funds

829,320



596,101



308,931



354,234



363,140



39.12



829,320



363,140



128.37

Shareholders' equity

2,105,143



2,131,342



2,131,537



2,102,093



2,065,370



(1.23)



2,105,143



2,065,370



1.93



























































Q1 2020 -

As of



2020

2019

Q1 2019

March 31,



First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2020

2019

Variance Balances at period end



































Total assets

$ 13,890,550



$ 13,400,618



$ 13,039,674



$ 12,892,653



$ 12,862,395



3.66 %

$ 13,890,550



$ 12,862,395



7.99 % Earning assets

11,970,492



11,522,388



11,145,052



11,064,957



11,015,535



3.89



11,970,492



11,015,535



8.67

Securities

1,359,129



1,290,613



1,238,577



1,268,280



1,255,353



5.31



1,359,129



1,255,353



8.27

Loans held for sale

448,797



318,272



392,448



461,681



318,563



41.01



448,797



318,563



40.88

Non purchased loans

7,802,404



7,587,974



7,031,818



6,704,288



6,565,599



2.83



7,802,404



6,565,599



18.84

Purchased loans

1,966,973



2,101,664



2,281,966



2,350,366



2,522,694



(6.41)



1,966,973



2,522,694



(22.03)



Total loans

9,769,377



9,689,638



9,313,784



9,054,654



9,088,293



0.82



9,769,377



9,088,293



7.49

Intangibles

975,048



976,943



978,390



973,673



975,726



(0.19)



975,048



975,726



(0.07)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,642,059



2,551,770



2,607,056



2,408,984



2,366,223



3.54



2,642,059



2,366,223



11.66

Interest-bearing deposits

7,770,367



7,661,398



7,678,980



7,781,077



7,902,689



1.42



7,770,367



7,902,689



(1.67)



Total deposits

10,412,426



10,213,168



10,286,036



10,190,061



10,268,912



1.95



10,412,426



10,268,912



1.40

Borrowed funds

1,169,631



865,598



433,705



401,934



350,859



35.12



1,169,631



350,859



233.36

Shareholders' equity

2,070,512



2,125,689



2,119,659



2,119,696



2,088,877



(2.60)



2,070,512



2,088,877



(0.88)

Market value per common share

21.84



35.42



35.01



35.94



33.85



(38.34)



21.84



33.85



(35.48)

Book value per common share

36.88



37.39



36.89



36.36



35.63



(1.36)



36.88



35.63



3.51

Tangible book value per common share

19.51



20.20



19.86



19.66



18.98



(3.42)



19.51



18.98



2.79

Shareholders' equity to assets (actual)

14.91 %

15.86 %

16.26 %

16.44 %

16.24 %





14.91 %

16.24 %



Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)(3)

8.48 %

9.25 %

9.46 %

9.62 %

9.36 %





8.48 %

9.36 %



Leverage ratio

9.90 %

10.37 %

10.56 %

10.65 %

10.44 %





9.90 %

10.44 %



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.63 %

11.12 %

11.36 %

11.64 %

11.49 %





10.63 %

11.49 %



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.63 %

12.14 %

12.40 %

12.69 %

12.55 %





11.63 %

12.55 %



Total risk-based capital ratio

13.44 %

13.78 %

14.07 %

14.62 %

14.57 %





13.44 %

14.57 %



RENASANT CORPORATION

























(Unaudited)

































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































Q1 2020 -

As of









2020 2019

Q1 2019

March 31,









First Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent



Quarter Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2020

2019

Variance Non purchased loans



































Commercial, financial, agricultural

$ 1,144,004

$ 1,052,353



$ 988,867



$ 930,598



$ 921,081



8.71 %

$ 1,144,004



$ 921,081



24.20 % Lease financing

84,679

81,875



69,953



59,158



58,651



3.42



84,679



58,651



44.38

Real estate- construction

745,066

774,901



764,589



716,129



651,119



(3.85)



745,066



651,119



14.43

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

2,356,627

2,350,126



2,235,908



2,160,617



2,114,908



0.28



2,356,627



2,114,908



11.43

Real estate - commercial mortgages

3,242,172

3,128,876



2,809,470



2,741,402



2,726,186



3.62



3,242,172



2,726,186



18.93

Installment loans to individuals

229,856

199,843



163,031



96,384



93,654



15.02



229,856



93,654



145.43

Loans, net of unearned

$ 7,802,404

$ 7,587,974



$ 7,031,818



$ 6,704,288



$ 6,565,599



2.83



$ 7,802,404



$ 6,565,599



18.84

Purchased loans

































Commercial, financial, agricultural

$ 280,572

$ 315,619



$ 339,693



$ 374,478



$ 387,376



(11.10)



$ 280,572



$ 387,376



(27.57)

Lease financing

—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Real estate- construction

42,829

51,582



52,106



65,402



89,954



(16.97)



42,829



89,954



(52.39)

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

489,674

516,487



561,725



604,855



654,265



(5.19)



489,674



654,265



(25.16)

Real estate - commercial mortgages

1,066,536

1,115,389



1,212,905



1,276,567



1,357,446



(4.38)



1,066,536



1,357,446



(21.43)

Installment loans to individuals

87,362

102,587



115,537



29,064



33,653



(14.84)



87,362



33,653



159.60

Loans, net of unearned

$ 1,966,973

$ 2,101,664



$ 2,281,966



$ 2,350,366



$ 2,522,694



(6.41)



$ 1,966,973



$ 2,522,694



(22.03)

Asset quality data

































Non purchased assets

































Nonaccrual loans

$ 21,384

$ 21,509



$ 15,733



$ 14,268



$ 12,507



(0.58)



$ 21,384



$ 12,507



70.98

Loans 90 past due or more

4,459

3,458



7,325



4,175



1,192



28.95



4,459



1,192



274.08

Nonperforming loans

25,843

24,967



23,058



18,443



13,699



3.51



25,843



13,699



88.65

Other real estate owned

3,241

2,762



1,975



3,475



4,223



17.34



3,241



4,223



(23.25)

Nonperforming assets

$ 29,084

$ 27,729



$ 25,033



$ 21,918



$ 17,922



4.89



$ 29,084



$ 17,922



62.28

Purchased assets

































Nonaccrual loans

$ 19,090

$ 7,038



$ 6,123



$ 7,250



$ 7,828



171.24



$ 19,090



$ 7,828



143.87

Loans 90 past due or more

5,104

4,317



7,034



7,687



5,436



18.23



5,104



5,436



(6.11)

Nonperforming loans

24,194

11,355



13,157



14,937



13,264



113.07



24,194



13,264



82.40

Other real estate owned

5,430

5,248



6,216



5,258



5,932



3.47



5,430



5,932



(8.46)

Nonperforming assets

$ 29,624

$ 16,603



$ 19,373



$ 20,195



$ 19,196



78.43



$ 29,624



$ 19,196



54.32

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 811

$ 1,602



$ 945



$ 676



$ 691



(49.38)



$ 811



$ 691



17.37

Allowance for loan losses

$ 120,185

$ 52,162



$ 50,814



$ 50,059



$ 49,835



130.41



$ 120,185



$ 49,835



141.17

Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans

0.03 % 0.07 %

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.03 %





0.03 %

0.03 %



Nonperforming loans / total loans*

0.51 % 0.37 %

0.39 %

0.37 %

0.30 %





0.51 %

0.30 %



Nonperforming assets / total assets*

0.42 % 0.33 %

0.34 %

0.33 %

0.29 %





0.42 %

0.29 %



Allowance for loan losses / total loans*

1.23 % 0.54 %

0.55 %

0.55 %

0.55 %





1.23 %

0.55 %



Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans*

240.19 % 143.61 %

140.31 %

149.97 %

184.83 %





240.19 %

184.83 %



Nonperforming loans / total loans**

0.33 % 0.33 %

0.33 %

0.28 %

0.21 %





0.33 %

0.21 %



Nonperforming assets / total assets**

0.21 % 0.21 %

0.19 %

0.17 %

0.14 %





0.21 %

0.14 %



Allowance for loan losses / total loans**

1.54 % 0.69 %

0.72 %

0.75 %

0.76 %





1.54 %

0.76 %



Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans**

465.06 % 208.92 %

220.37 %

271.43 %

363.79 %





465.06 %

363.79 %



*Based on all assets (includes purchased assets)















**Excludes all purchased assets















**Excludes all purchased assets



RENASANT CORPORATION































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









































































Three Months Ending



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019



Average

Interest

Yield/

Average

Interest

Yield/

Average

Interest

Yield/ Balance Income/ Rate Balance Income/ Rate Balance Income/ Rate

Expense



Expense



Expense

Assets



































Interest-earning assets:



































Loans



































Non purchased

$ 7,654,662



$ 88,554



4.65 %

$ 7,258,517



$ 87,482



4.78 %

$ 6,454,870



$ 81,184



5.10 % Purchased

2,032,623



30,187



5.97 %

2,199,141



34,270



6.18 %

2,604,932



40,185



6.26 % Total loans

9,687,285



118,741



4.93 %

9,457,658



121,752



5.11 %

9,059,802



121,369



5.43 % Loans held for sale

336,829



2,988



3.57 %

350,783



3,167



3.58 %

345,264



5,837



6.86 % Securities:



































Taxable(1)

1,067,274



7,289



2.75 %

1,018,076



6,994



2.73 %

1,061,983



7,892



3.01 % Tax-exempt

225,601



2,058



3.67 %

216,642



2,093



3.83 %

191,241



2,022



4.29 % Total securities

1,292,875



9,347



2.91 %

1,234,718



9,087



2.92 %

1,253,224



9,914



3.21 % Interest-bearing balances with banks

292,488



811



1.12 %

233,841



1,113



1.89 %

236,915



1,458



2.50 % Total interest-earning assets

11,609,477



131,887



4.57 %

11,277,000



135,119



4.75 %

10,895,205



138,578



5.16 % Cash and due from banks

186,317











176,582











191,863









Intangible assets

975,933











977,506











976,820









Other assets

700,823











726,755











667,051









Total assets

$ 13,472,550











$ 13,157,843











$ 12,730,939









Liabilities and shareholders' equity



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand(2)

$ 4,939,757



$ 9,253



0.75 %

$ 4,749,018



$ 9,653



0.81 %

$ 4,790,184



$ 10,074



0.85 % Savings deposits

681,182



252



0.15 %

661,362



282



0.17 %

630,671



292



0.19 % Time deposits

2,116,676



8,989



1.71 %

2,210,222



9,783



1.76 %

2,379,037



9,406



1.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits

7,737,615



18,494



0.96 %

7,620,602



19,718



1.03 %

7,799,892



19,772



1.03 % Borrowed funds

829,320



5,077



2.46 %

596,101



4,545



3.02 %

363,140



4,175



4.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,566,935



23,571



1.11 %

8,216,703



24,263



1.17 %

8,163,032



23,947



1.19 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,586,963











2,611,265











2,342,406









Other liabilities

213,509











198,533











160,131









Shareholders' equity

2,105,143











2,131,342











2,065,370









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 13,472,550











$ 13,157,843











$ 12,730,939









Net interest income/ net interest margin





$ 108,316



3.75 %





$ 110,856



3.90 %





$ 114,631



4.27 % Cost of funding









0.85 %









0.89 %









0.92 % Cost of total deposits









0.72 %









0.76 %









0.79 %





































(1)U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which we operate. (2)Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits. RENASANT CORPORATION























(Unaudited)























(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

















































2020

2019









First

Fourth

Third

Second

First



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter Net income (GAAP)

$ 2,008



$ 38,415



$ 37,446



$ 46,625



$ 45,110



Amortization of intangibles

1,895



1,946



1,996



2,053



2,110



Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A)

(527)



(383)



(457)



(473)



(488)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 3,376



$ 39,978



$ 38,985



$ 48,205



$ 46,732





























Net income (GAAP)

$ 2,008



$ 38,415



$ 37,446



$ 46,625



$ 45,110



Merger & conversion expenses

—



76



24



179



—



Debt prepayment penalties

—



—



54



—



—



MSR valuation adjustment

9,571



-1,296



3,132



—



—



COVID-19 related expenses



2,903



—



—



—



—



Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A)

(3,467)



241



(736)



(41)



—

Net income with exclusions (non-GAAP)



$ 11,015



$ 37,436



$ 39,920



$ 46,763



$ 45,110

Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)





















Intangibles

$ 2,105,143



$ 2,131,342



$ 2,131,537



$ 2,102,093



$ 2,065,370

Average tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)

975,933



977,506



975,306



974,628



976,820











$ 1,129,210



$ 1,153,836



$ 1,156,231



$ 1,127,465



$ 1,088,550

Average total assets (GAAP)





















Intangibles

$ 13,472,550



$ 13,157,843



$ 12,846,131



$ 12,764,669



$ 12,730,939

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

975,933



977,506



975,306



974,628



976,820











$ 12,496,617



$ 12,180,337



$ 11,870,825



$ 11,790,041



$ 11,754,119

Actual shareholders' equity (GAAP)





















Intangibles

$ 2,070,512



$ 2,125,689



$ 2,119,659



$ 2,119,696



$ 2,088,877

Actual tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)

975,048



976,943



978,390



973,673



975,726











$ 1,095,464



$ 1,148,746



$ 1,141,269



$ 1,146,023



$ 1,113,151

Actual total assets (GAAP)





















Intangibles

$ 13,890,550



$ 13,400,618



$ 13,039,674



$ 12,892,653



$ 12,862,395

Actual tangible assets (non-GAAP)

975,048



976,943



978,390



973,673



975,726











$ 12,915,502



$ 12,423,675



$ 12,061,284



$ 11,918,980



$ 11,886,669



(A) Tax effect is calculated based on respective periods effective tax rate.











RENASANT CORPORATION



















(Unaudited)



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP





































2020

2019









First

Fourth

Third

Second

First



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Return on Average Equity



















Return on avg s/h's equity (GAAP) 0.38 %

7.15 %

6.97 %

8.90 %

8.86 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 0.82 %

6.60 %

6.41 %

8.25 %

8.55 % Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP) 1.20 %

13.75 %

13.38 %

17.15 %

17.41 %



































Return on avg s/h's equity (GAAP) 0.38 %

7.15 %

6.97 %

8.90 %

8.86 %

Effect of exclusions from net income 1.72 %

(0.18) %

0.46 %

0.02 %

— % Return on avg s/h's equity with excl. (non-GAAP) 2.10 %

6.97 %

7.43 %

8.92 %

8.86 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 2.31 %

6.44 %

6.80 %

8.28 %

8.55 % Return on avg tangible s/h's equity with exclusions (non-GAAP) 4.41 %

13.41 %

14.23 %

17.20 %

17.41 %



































(2) Return on Average Assets



























Return on avg assets (GAAP) 0.06 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

1.47 %

1.44 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 0.05 %

0.14 %

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.17 % Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.11 %

1.30 %

1.30 %

1.64 %

1.61 %



































Return on avg assets (GAAP) 0.06 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

1.47 %

1.44 %

Effect of exclusions from net income 0.27 %

(0.03) %

0.07 %

— %

— % Return on avg assets with exclusions (non-GAAP) 0.33 %

1.13 %

1.23 %

1.47 %

1.44 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 0.07 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.17 %

0.17 % Return on avg tangible assets with exclusions (non-GAAP) 0.40 %

1.27 %

1.39 %

1.64 %

1.61 %



































(3) Shareholder Equity Ratio



























Shareholders' equity to actual assets (GAAP) 14.91 %

15.86 %

16.26 %

16.44 %

16.24 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 6.43 %

6.61 %

6.80 %

6.82 %

6.88 % Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) 8.48 %

9.25 %

9.46 %

9.62 %

9.36 % RENASANT CORPORATION





















(Unaudited)





















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















































































































2020

2019





First

Fourth

Third

Second

First





Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter Interest income (FTE) $ 131,887



$ 135,119



$ 135,927



$ 139,285



$ 138,578



Interest expense 23,571



24,263



25,651



25,062



23,947

Net Interest income (FTE) $ 108,316



$ 110,856



$ 110,276



$ 114,223



$ 114,631

























Total noninterest income $ 37,570



$ 37,456



$ 37,953



$ 41,960



$ 35,885



Securities gains (losses) —



—



343



(8)



13



MSR valuation adjustment (9,571)



1,296



(3,132)



—



—

Total adjusted noninterest income $ 47,141



$ 36,160



$ 40,742



$ 41,968



$ 35,872

























Total noninterest expense $ 115,041



$ 95,552



$ 96,500



$ 93,290



$ 88,832



Amortization of intangibles 1,895



1,946



1,996



2,053



2,110



Merger-related expenses —



76



24



179



—



Debt extinguishment penalty —



—



54



—



—



COVID-19 related expenses 2,903



—



—



—



—

Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 110,243



$ 93,530



$ 94,426



$ 91,058



$ 86,722

























Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)

78.86 %

64.43 %

65.10 %

59.73 %

59.02 % (4) Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 70.92 %

63.62 %

62.53 %

58.30 %

57.62 % Contacts: For Media:

For Financials:

John Oxford

Kevin Chapman

Senior Vice President

Executive Vice President

Director of Marketing and Public Relations

Chief Operating and Financial Officer

(662) 680-1219

(662) 680-1450

joxford@renasant.com

kchapman@renasant.com View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renasant-corporation-announces-earnings-for-the-first-quarter-of-2020-301048850.html SOURCE Renasant Corporation

