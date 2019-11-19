Renascor Resources : AGM 2019 Presentation 0 11/19/2019 | 08:55pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Renascor Resources Annual General Meeting Presentation 20 November 2019 David Christensen, Managing Director ASX: RNU Forward Looking Statements This Presentation may include statements that could be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Although Renascor Resources Limited (the "Company") believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expected in the forward-looking statements or may not take place at all. No Offer to Sell or Invitation to Buy This Presentation is not, and should not be considered to, constitute any offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the Company, and no part of this Presentation forms the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever with any person. The Company does not accept any liability to any person in relation to the distribution or possession of this Presentation from or in any jurisdiction. Disclaimer Whilst care has been exercised in preparing and presenting this Presentation, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company and its representatives make no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation; accept no responsibility or liability as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation; and accept no responsibility for any errors or omissions from this Presentation. Competent Persons Statement The results reported herein, insofar as they relate to exploration activities and exploration results, are based on information provided to and reviewed by Mr G.W. McConachy (Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) who is a director of the Company. Mr McConachy has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits being considered to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code, 2012 Edition). Mr McConachy consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the reviewed information in the form and context in which it appears. Bibliography Renascor confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements noted below and referenced in this presentation and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Renascor confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. Renascor ASX announcement dated 14 March 2018, "Siviour Prefeasibility Study and Maiden Ore Reserve" Renascor ASX announcement dated 21 February 2019, "Spherical PFS Demonstrates Increased Returns for Siviour" Renascor ASX announcement dated 30 April 2019, "High-Grade Measured Resource in Upgraded JORC Resource" Renascor ASX announcement dated 3 May 2019, "Optimised Development Plan for the Siviour Graphite Project" Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019, "Siviour Definitive Feasibility Study" Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 2 Section 1: Overview 3 Renascor Corporate Overview Capital Structure Share Chart Shares on issue 1,159M Performance rights 12M Unlisted options (A$0.05 exp date Dec 19) 15M Share price (18 Nov 2019) $0.014 Market Cap (at $0.014/sh) $16.2M Cash (30 September 2019) $1.8M Debt (30 September 2019) Nil Enterprise Value $14.4M ASX : RNU Shareholder Breakdown (18 Nov 2019) Directors (other than Keevers), 5% General/Other, 80% Dick Keevers, 4% Clarke family, 11% Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 4 2019 Highlights Definitive Feasibility Study(1) Spherical Graphite Prefeasibility Study (2) Siviour Mineral Resource(3) Mineral Lease In Principle Finance Support Post-tax tax NPV 10 of A$388m (or US$271m) and IRR of 33%

NPV of A$388m (or US$271m) and IRR of 33% Low operating LOM cost of A$508/t (or US$355/t), placing it within the first quartile of international cost curve

Start-up capex of A$114m (or US$79m) plus a mining pre-strip of $A4m or US$3m

capex of A$114m (or US$79m) plus a mining pre-strip of $A4m or US$3m Value uplift through vertically integrated operation

Post-tax NPV 10 of A$487m (or US$365m) for stand-alone operation

for stand-alone operation Projected OPEX of A$1,883/t (or US$1,412/t) (net of by-product credit) versus projected sales price of A$4,800/t (or US$3,600/t)

by-product credit) versus projected sales price of A$4,800/t (or US$3,600/t) Upgrade in Mineral Resource to 87.4Mt @ 7.5%TGC for 6.6Mt of contained graphite:

Measured: 15.8Mt @ 8.8% for 1.4Mt of contained graphite Indicated 39.5Mt @ 7.2% for 2.8Mt of contained graphite Inferred: 32.1Mt @ 7.2% for 2.6Mt of contained graphite

Maiden Ore Reserve: Probable Reserve of 45.2Mt @ 7.9% for 3.6Mt of contained graphite

Mineral Lease granted by by South Australian Minister for Energy and Mining

Based on three-year period of preparation and review of all potential environmental, social, economic and technical aspects of the project

three-year period of preparation and review of all potential environmental, social, economic and technical aspects of the project Letter of Interest for Export Credit Agency (ECA) cover received from Atradius Dutch State Business, the Government of the Netherlands official ECA

Up to ~ 60% of initial CAPEX expected to qualify for Dutch export credit cover

Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019. Renascor ASX announcement dated 21 February 2019 Renascor ASX announcements dated 30 April 2019, p 1 and 14 March 2018, p 4

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 5 Section 2: Siviour Graphite Project - DFS 6 Project Development Summary Siviour DFS completed in November 2019 considers two stages

Stage 1: Production of 80ktpa, low operating costs of A$494/t (US$345/t), and low initial capital of A$114m (US$79m) Provides cash flow for development of Stage 2 and establishes Renascor as a high quality graphite producer

Stage 2:

Expansion during year 5 will increase production to 144ktpa, with the construction of a similar-sized processing plant to Stage 1

Increased scale will reduce operating costs to A$464/t (US$325/t) Stage 1 Stage 2 LOM Parameters1 Years 1 to 4 Years 5 to 10 40 years A$ US$ A$ US$ A$ US$ Average Annual Production 80ktpa 144ktpa 105ktpa Throughput run of mine (ROM) ore 825ktpa 1,650ktpa Average feed grade of ROM ore (TGC) 10.7% 9.1% 7.4% Cash cost per tonne of concentrate A$494 US$345 A$464 US$325 A$508 US$355 Basket price per tonne of concentrate A$1,149 or US$804 (over first five years), A$1,321 or US$925 (LOM) Stage 1 Capital expenditure A$114m US$79m N/A A$191m US$133m Stage 2 Capital expenditure N/A A$77m US$54m Mining Pre-Strip A$4m US$3m N/A A$4m US$3m Sustaining capital A$8m US$5m A$22m US$15m A$116m US$81m Payback period 3.7 years2 N/A NPV10 (after tax) A$388m or US$271m IRR (after tax) 33% Average EBITDA per annum A$49m US$34m A$87m US$61m A$83m US$58m Project cashflow A$2.1b or US$1.5b Projected production figures based on Definitive Feasibility Study assessment to an accuracy of +/- 15% . (see Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019, p 3 and 29). The financial information presented applies a USD:AUD exchange rate of 0.70. Reflects period of time to payback development capital for stage-one as calculated from first production, assuming cashflow from stage-one is not used to pay stage-two development capital. Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 7 Siviour Graphite Deposit High-grade portion of the Siviour Resource to be targeted in the initial phases of a 14 phase mining plan Mineral Resource Estimate Category Resources TGC Contained (Mt) (%) Graphite (Mt) Measured 15.8 8.8% 1.4 Indicated 39.5 7.2% 2.8 Inferred 32.1 7.2% 2.6 Total 87.4 7.5% 6.6 (Source: Siviour Mineral Resource estimate as of 29 April 2019, see Renascor ASX announcement dated 30 April 2019, p 1). Ore Reserve Estimate Category Reserves TGC Contained (Mt) (%) Graphite (Mt) Proven - - - Probable 45.2 7.9% 3.6 Total 45.2 7.9% 3.6 (Source: Siviour Ore Reserve as of 14 March 2018 See Renascor ASX announcement dated 14 March 2018, p 4.) Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 8 Near-Surface,Flat-Lying Ore Body Siviour's low operating cost is due in large part to shallow, horizontal orientation of a single massive ore body that offers comparatively low mining costs This orientation facilitates a single shallow mining design that can be mined via conventional open pit mining methods Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 9 Mining Schedule Ore mined in years 1 to 10 is 98% Measured and Indicated Resource category Renascor ASX announcement 11 November 2019, p 16. Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 10 Production Schedule Stage 1 throughput of 825ktpa, expanding in year 5 to 1,650kpta, for a 40-yearlife-of mine Average processing grade during years 1 to 4 is 11% TGC, gradually decreases in years 5 to 27 from 9% TGC to 7% TGC, and from year 28 onwards 100% of the ore will be sourced from a 4.7% TGC low grade Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019, p 18. Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 11 Metallurgy Metallurgical testing has established ability to produce high quality graphite products at low operating cost using conventional (non-chemical,non-thermal) flowsheet1 Particle Size Stage-one Stage-two Flake Weight % Annual Annual Category Microns (µm) Mesh Production Production Jumbo +300 +50 3.5% 2.8ktpa 5.0ktpa Large -300 to +180 -50 to +80 17.2% 13.8ktpa 24.8ktpa Medium -180 to +150 -80 to +100 6.9% 5.5ktpa 9.9ktpa Small -150 -100 72.4% 57.9ktpa 104.3ktpa (1) Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019, p 17 and 19. Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 12 Low Operating Cost First quartile operating costs globally in mining friendly South Australia for both Stage 1 and Stage 2 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, and Renascor announcement dated 11 November 2019, p 27. Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 13 Mine to Market Established infrastructure in coastal South Australia provides low-cost,low-risk logistics Siviour Project is strategically located: 8km from major highway leading to established port 12km from main electricity grid

Land rights have been secured through purchase option Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 14 Project Approvals Project is well advanced into approvals process Mineral Lease granted Consistent with Mineral Lease Application (MLA)

Extensive environmental review completed

Three-year period of preparation and review of all potential environmental, social, economic and technical aspects of the Siviour Graphite Project

Development on schedule

Program for Environment Protection and Rehabilitation (PEPR) to be submitted later this year

Positive ongoing community and stakeholder engagement Working towards other government authorisations (e.g. EPA licensing, Works Approval) Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 15 Strategic Engineering Partnership with Royal IHC ▪ Landmark agreement with international EPC Royal IHC Worldwide Presence contractor, Royal IHC to accelerate development of Siviour $1 million committed by Royal IHC to undertake early project works, including metallurgical test work and detailed engineering and design work

Royal IHC will collaborate with Australian engineering firm, Wave International to assist in completion of the Siviour DFS

Royal IHC to assist Renascor with obtaining project finance to fund development

Intention for Royal IHC to become IPC contractor for development of Siviour

Royal IHC k ey Industry Experience includes dredging, offshore and mining; Revenue of €800 million (2017) and more than 3,000 employees in 39 locations worldwide o Delivered 150 projects > €50 million since 2000

o Delivered 2350 projects < €50 million since 2000 Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 16 In-principle Support from Dutch Export Credit Agency Up to ~60% of initial project capex is expected to qualify for Dutch ECA cover Letter of Interest (LOI) received for ECA cover from Dutch Export Credit Agency Atradius, the Government of the Netherlands official ECA

ECA support typically supports favourable debt financing terms, including competitive margin and increased loan tenor

The LOI will provide greater access to debt markets and enable Renascor to accelerate its financing plan Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 17 Offtake Strategy and Status Aim is to negotiate offtake terms that support debt funding Signed a non-binding MOU in April 2018 to provide graphite concentrates to China's Qingdao Chenyang Graphite ("Chenyang") Chenyang is one of the largest graphite companies in the Qingdao area of China's

Shandong province and produces a range of products for customers in China, Japan and South Korea MOU proposes offtake for up to 10,000 tonnes of graphite concentrates from Stage 1 of Siviour and up to 30,000 tonnes from Stage 2 Offtake Strategy To-date, engaged nearly 40 potential offtakers and advancing discussions with multiple parties Finance support from Atradius (European ECA) increases viability of project and offers a broader range of potential offtakers from Europe, United States and Asia Targeting binding offtake agreements in 2020 Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 18 Section 3: The Graphite Market 19 Graphite and Batteries Graphite is a critical component in the supply of lithium-ion batteries (Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence) Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 20 Electric Vehicle Demand is Increasing Increased demand for lithium-ion batteries is being driven by increasing uptake of Electric Vehicles (Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence) Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 21 Graphite Demand is Increasing Increased graphite demand is being driven by accelerated demand for lithium-ion batteries (Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence) Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 22 Graphite Supply and Demand Forecast Graphite flake demand is forecast to exceed supply by 2023 (Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence) Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 23 Graphite Supply and Demand Balance -100 mesh (-150μm) The greatest graphite supply deficit can be seen in the -100 mesh (-150μm) flake size High demand for lithium ion battery anode manufacture is driving the supply deficit in the -100 mesh (-150μm) flake size

-100 mesh (-150μm) flake size Siviour DFS product specification is over 70% in the - 100 mesh (-150μm) flake size

(-150μm) flake size Siviour is perfectly positioned to help meet the graphite supply gap arising from inability of existing supply to meet demand driven by lithium-ion battery demand (Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence) Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 24 New Graphite Supply is Needed China dominates current supply, but supply is restricted and unstable Increased domestic demand Graphite is becoming a strategically important mineral due in large part to its use in lithium- ion batteries

Supply limitations

Issues with product consistency and lack of medium and large flake

Environmental restrictions

New safety and environmental restrictions have further reduced supply

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 25 Graphite Supply Forecast by Country Future increases in graphite demand will need to be met by suppliers outside of China (Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence) Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 26 Advantage of New Graphite Supply from Australia Renascor offers competitive new supply from secure jurisdiction: Australia In recent years, potential new supply has been dominated by large developments in East Africa

Sovereign risk poses added challenge to securing development capital and offering secure, long-term supply

long-term supply Low sovereign risk jurisdiction with established regulatory framework increasingly important in graphite supply chain

Established infrastructure drives lower costs and lower risk

Mine-friendly jurisdiction that has encouraged new mine developments Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 27 Section 4: Advanced Manufacturing - Spherical Graphite 28 Downstream Production of Spherical Graphite Siviour graphite concentrates can be upgraded to higher value spherical graphite Spherical graphite is manufactured from graphite produced at mine site through a further milling and The graphite supply chain from mine to lithium-ion battery anode purification process Renascor Spherical PFS shows potential for significant value uplift through vertically integrated graphite mine and downstream spherical operation 1

Provides more direct exposure to lithium-ion battery supply chain (Source: Itochu Corporation, "Producing Lithium-Ion Batteries) Stage 1 - Graphite concentrates Graphite-containing ore is mined and processed to ~95% TGC Price: ~US$600 to US$1,800 Siviour graphite concentrates Stage 2 - Purified spherical graphite Graphite concentrates are micronized, spheronised and purified to >99.95% TGC Price: ~US$3,000 to US$4,200 Siviour purified spherical graphite Stage 3 - Coated spherical graphite Spherical graphite is coated with carbon pursuant to proprietary end- user specifications Stage 4 - Anode Material Coated spherical graphite is combined with additives and coated on copper foil to create anodes (1) Renascor ASX announcement dated 21 February 2019. Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 29 Supply of Spherical Graphite Dominated by China China currently supply 100% of the natural flake graphite used in lithium ion battery anodes Non-Chinese battery suppliers are dependent on Chinese mines and Chinese spherical production for critical raw material

battery suppliers are dependent on Chinese mines and Chinese spherical production for critical raw material Chinese supply under stress as stricter domestic environmental regulations impacting Chinese purification practices

Chinese downstream demand for spherical graphite is increasing with growth of Chinese lithium ion battery sector Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 30 Strong Growth Projections for Spherical Graphite Lithium-ion battery demand is driving projected increases in the demand for spherical graphite Projected compounded annual growth rates of up to 26% between 2015 and 2030

No current Non-Chinese supplier (Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence) Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 31 Renascor's Spherical Graphite PFS Demonstrates Opportunity to Unlock More Value from Siviour ▪ Spherical graphite PFS shows potential for valued-added production of spherical graphite Leverages off key comparative advantages of Siviour mine, namely low-cost and low-sovereign risk See Renascor ASX announcement dated 21 February 2019 (pages 2 -3) Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 32 Section 5: Other Projects 33 Kaolin and Rare Earths Ungarra Kaolin Kaolin prospect defined by historical drilling and widespread kaolin sub-cropping near the township of Ungarra

sub-cropping near the township of Ungarra Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) has identified halloysite within the kaolinised granite Tumby Bay Rare Earths Rare earths prospect defined by historical diamond core drilling by Rio Tinto

Elevated REE values:

Over 25 meters from 14 meters to 38 metres of 2258ppm TREOY (total rare earth oxides plus yttrium), Including in this zone is a higher-grade zone of 13 metres (14 meters to 27 metres) of 3046ppm

TREOY.

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 34 Section 6: Conclusions and Next Steps 35 Re-Rating Potential Renascor has quickly advanced the development of Siviour since its discovery in 2016 and has potential to continue to climb the value curve. Market capitalisations as of 7 Nov 19 (source: ASX reports and publicly available price information) Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 36 Near-term Value Drivers Strong upcoming news flow expected to include: Offtake; With the completion of DFS, there are plans to generate customer samples for potential offtake developments in 2020 FEED; After the DFS release the Project advances to the FEED level engineering Regulatory; Mineral Lease granted, and PEPR to be submitted later this year Spherical graphite; Completion of Spherical PFS offers potential for improved project economics and more direct involvement in lithium-ion battery supply chain Project finance; Debt and equity financing options being pursued to complement ECA approach Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 37 Timeline to Production Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 38 Summary Siviour DFS confirms a world-class graphite deposit

world-class graphite deposit One massive ore body offers consistent high-quality supply

high-quality supply Globally competitive low-cost operations

low-cost operations Staged project development offers fundable initial capex

In-principle finance support from Dutch Export Credit Agency

finance support from Dutch Export Credit Agency In parallel, other debt and equity financing options to complement ECA approach

Located close to key infrastructure in mining-friendly South Australia Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU renascor.com.au 39 Renascor Resources Limited 36 North Terrace Kent Town, South Australia 5067 Phone: + 61 8 8363 6989 Email: info@renascor.com.au Website: www.renascor.com.au ASX Code: RNU Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 01:54:01 UTC 0 Latest news on RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 11/10 RENASCOR RESOURCES : Siviour Definitive Feasibility Study PU 11/10 RENASCOR RESOURCES : Siviour Definitive Feasibility Study Presentation PU 11/01 RENASCOR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y GM PU 11/01 RENASCOR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y SB PU 11/01 RENASCOR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y DC PU 11/01 RENASCOR RESOURCES : Expiry of Listed Options PU 10/24 RENASCOR RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B PU 10/18 RENASCOR RESOURCES : firms on Siviour AQ 10/02 RENASCOR RESOURCES : Option Holder Letter Expiry of Options PU 09/30 RENASCOR RESOURCES : Annual Financial Report 30 June 2019 PU