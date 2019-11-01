Renascor Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y DC

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Renascor Resources Limited

ABN 90 135 531 341

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director David Christensen Date of last notice 25 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest David Christensen (including registered holder) (Director is beneficiary of trust for which he is Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant trustee of) interest. Bradford Park Pty Ltd ATF for the Robert Jordan Fund (Director is a director of Bradford Park Pty Ltd a Trustee and Member of the Robert Jordan Fund) Date of change 31 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect Interest: David Christensen - : 1) 9,761,241 fully paid Ordinary Shares Bradford Park P/Ltd 2) 6,303,396 fully paid Ordinary Shares 3) 150,000 Listed Options @ $0.03 expiry 31 October 2019 Total:- 1) 16,064,637 Ordinary Shares 2) 150,000 Listed Options @ $0.03 expiry 31 October 2019 Class Listed Options @ $0.03 expiry 31 October 2019 Number acquired Nil