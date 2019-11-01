Renascor Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y GM

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity Renascor Resources Limited

ABN 90 135 531 341

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Geoffrey McConachy Date of last notice 1 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Geoffrey McConachy <> Family (including registered holder) A/C>(Director is beneficiary of trust for Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant which he is trustee of) interest. Geoffrey McConachy <> Superannuation Fund A/C>(Director is a Trustee and Member of Hiltaba Superannuation Fund) Date of change 31 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect Interest: Hiltaba Family A/C 7,668,000 fully paid Ordinary Shares. Hiltaba Superannuation Fund A/C 1) 1,581,699 fully paid ordinary shares 2) 235,294 Listed Options @ $0.03 expiry 31 Oct 2019 Total:- 1) 9,249,699 Ordinary Shares 2) 235,294 Listed Options @ $0.03 expiry 31 Oct 2019