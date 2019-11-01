Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Renascor Resources Limited    RNU   AU000000RNU8

RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(RNU)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/01
0.014 AUD   +7.69%
02:46aRENASCOR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y SB
PU
02:46aRENASCOR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y GM
PU
02:46aRENASCOR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y DC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renascor Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y GM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 02:46am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Renascor Resources Limited

ABN 90 135 531 341

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Geoffrey McConachy

Date of last notice

1 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Geoffrey McConachy

<>

Family

(including registered holder)

A/C>(Director

is

beneficiary of

trust for

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

which he is trustee of)

interest.

Geoffrey

McConachy

<>

Superannuation Fund A/C>(Director is a

Trustee and Member of Hiltaba

Superannuation Fund)

Date of change

31 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect Interest:

Hiltaba Family A/C

7,668,000 fully paid Ordinary Shares.

Hiltaba Superannuation Fund A/C

1) 1,581,699

fully

paid ordinary

shares

2)

235,294 Listed Options @ $0.03

expiry 31 Oct 2019

Total:-

1)

9,249,699 Ordinary Shares

2)

235,294 Listed Options @ $0.03

expiry 31 Oct 2019

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Listed Options @ $0.03 expiry 31

October 2019

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

235,294 Listed Options expired

Value/Consideration

$Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Indirect Interest:

Hiltaba Family A/C

1) 7,668,000 fully paid Ordinary

Shares.

Hiltaba Superannuation Fund A/C

1) 1,581,699 fully paid Ordinary

Shares

Total:-

1) 9,249,699 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Listed Options expired

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 06:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED
02:46aRENASCOR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y SB
PU
02:46aRENASCOR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y GM
PU
02:46aRENASCOR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y DC
PU
02:46aRENASCOR RESOURCES : Expiry of Listed Options
PU
10/24RENASCOR RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
PU
10/18RENASCOR RESOURCES : firms on Siviour
AQ
10/02RENASCOR RESOURCES : Option Holder Letter Expiry of Options
PU
09/30RENASCOR RESOURCES : Annual Financial Report 30 June 2019
PU
09/30RENASCOR RESOURCES : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
08/11RENASCOR RESOURCES : Positive Results from Spherical Graphite Tests
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -4,40 M
Net income 2020 -3,60 M
Finance 2020 34,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,50x
P/E ratio 2021 4,33x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 15,0 M
Chart RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Renascor Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,08  AUD
Last Close Price 0,01  AUD
Spread / Highest target 485%
Spread / Average Target 485%
Spread / Lowest Target 485%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Christensen Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard Edward Keevers Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Andre van der Merwe Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoffrey William McConachy Non-Executive Director
Stephen Grant Bizzell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED-6.67%10
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL47.65%43 834
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION15.63%27 505
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-4.75%14 248
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-14.48%9 776
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.27.21%9 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group