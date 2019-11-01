Renascor Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y GM

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity Renascor Resources Limited
ABN 90 135 531 341
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Geoffrey McConachy
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
1 June 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Geoffrey McConachy
|
<>
|
Family
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
A/C>(Director
|
is
|
beneficiary of
|
trust for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geoffrey
|
McConachy
|
<>
|
|
|
|
|
Superannuation Fund A/C>(Director is a
|
|
|
Trustee and Member of Hiltaba
|
|
|
Superannuation Fund)
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
31 October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Indirect Interest:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hiltaba Family A/C
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,668,000 fully paid Ordinary Shares.
|
|
|
Hiltaba Superannuation Fund A/C
|
|
|
1) 1,581,699
|
fully
|
paid ordinary
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2)
|
235,294 Listed Options @ $0.03
|
|
|
|
expiry 31 Oct 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Total:-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1)
|
9,249,699 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
2)
|
235,294 Listed Options @ $0.03
|
|
|
|
expiry 31 Oct 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Class
|
Listed Options @ $0.03 expiry 31
|
|
October 2019
|
Number acquired
|
Nil
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
235,294 Listed Options expired
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$Nil
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Indirect Interest:
|
|
Hiltaba Family A/C
|
|
1) 7,668,000 fully paid Ordinary
|
|
Shares.
|
|
Hiltaba Superannuation Fund A/C
|
|
1) 1,581,699 fully paid Ordinary
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
Total:-
|
|
1) 9,249,699 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Listed Options expired
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
|
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?
-
