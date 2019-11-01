Renascor Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y SB
11/01/2019 | 02:46am EDT
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity Renascor Resources Limited
ABN 90 135 531 341
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Stephen Grant Bizzell
Date of last notice
25 March 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of
(including registered holder)
Director)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of
rise to the relevant interest.
Director)
Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of
Director)
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd < Bizzell Family A/C> (Director is a
director and shareholder of and beneficiary of trust for which it
is trustee of)
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is
a director and shareholder of and member of superannuation
fund for which it is trustee of)
BCP Alpha Investments Ltd (Director is a director and
shareholder of)
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Director is a director and
shareholder of)
Date of change
31 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct Interest:
1)
708,333 Ordinary Shares
Indirect Interest:
Stephen Grant Bizzell
1)
10,000 Ordinary Shares
Stephen Grant Bizzell
1)
10,000 Ordinary Shares
Stephen Grant Bizzell
1)
10,000 Ordinary Shares
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
1)
7,258,333 Ordinary Shares
2)
5,000,000 Listed Options@$0.03 expiry 31 October
2019
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
1)
600,000 Ordinary Shares
BCP Alpha Investments Ltd
1)
4,047,524 Ordinary Shares
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
1)
15,478,792 Ordinary Shares
2)
1,250,000 Listed Options@$0.03 expiry 31 October
2019
Total:-
1)
28,122,982 Ordinary Shares
2) 6,250,000 Listed Options@$0.03 expiry 31 October 2019
Class
Listed Options @ $0.03 expiry 31 October 2019
Number acquired
Nil
Number disposed
6,250,000 Listed Options expired
Value/Consideration
$Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
Direct Interest:
1)
708,333 Ordinary Shares
Indirect Interest:
Stephen Grant Bizzell
1)
10,000 Ordinary Shares
Stephen Grant Bizzell
1)
10,000 Ordinary Shares
Stephen Grant Bizzell
1)
10,000 Ordinary Shares
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
1)
7,258,333 Ordinary Shares
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
1)
600,000 Ordinary Shares
BCP Alpha Investments Ltd
1)
4,047,524 Ordinary Shares
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
1)
15,478,792 Ordinary Shares
Total:-
1)
28,122,982 Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
Listed Options expired
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to
N/A
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has
changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
Disclaimer
Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 06:36:03 UTC
