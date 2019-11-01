Renascor Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y SB

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Renascor Resources Limited

ABN 90 135 531 341

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Stephen Grant Bizzell Date of last notice 25 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of (including registered holder) Director) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of rise to the relevant interest. Director) Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of Director) Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd < Bizzell Family A/C> (Director is a director and shareholder of and beneficiary of trust for which it is trustee of) Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is a director and shareholder of and member of superannuation fund for which it is trustee of) BCP Alpha Investments Ltd (Director is a director and shareholder of) Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Director is a director and shareholder of) Date of change 31 October 2019