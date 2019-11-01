Renascor Resources : Expiry of Listed Options

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Not applicable
Lapse of 114,761,096 $0.03 Listed Options on Expiry
Not applicable
Not applicable
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in
relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Yes
29 November 2018
Nil
Nil
6e
Number of +securities issued with
Nil
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security holder
approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Nil
Not applicable
6h
If +securities were issued under
rule
Not applicable
7.1A for non-cash consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration was released to ASX
Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7
+Issue dates
Not applicable
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
1,153,424,340
Ordinary Shares
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
(i)15,000,000
Unlisted options @$0.05
expiring 5/12/19
(ii)18,000,000
Unlisted performance
rights
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust,
Not applicable
distribution policy) on the increased
capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
15
+Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
