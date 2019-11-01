Log in
Renascor Resources : Expiry of Listed Options

11/01/2019 | 02:46am EDT

ASX: RNU

ASX Release

November 1, 2019

Renascor Resources Ltd ABN 90 135 531 341

Head Office

36 North Terrace

Kent Town, SA 5067

Australia

CONTACT

T: +61 8 8363 6989

info@renascor.com.au

www.renascor.com.au

ASX CODE

RNU

Developing

Australia's Largest

Graphite Deposit

RNUOA Expiry of Listed Options

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX: RNU) advises that 114,761,096 quoted $0.03 options

(ASX: RNUOA) expired unexercised on 31 October 2019.

The Appendix 3B is attached.

For further information, please contact:

David Christensen Managing Director +61 8 8363 6989 info@renascor.com.au

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Renascor Resources Limited

ABN

90 135 531 341

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  3. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Not applicable

Lapse of 114,761,096 $0.03 Listed Options on Expiry

Not applicable

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in

relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Yes

29 November 2018

Nil

Nil

6e

Number of +securities issued with

Nil

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security holder

approval (specify date of meeting)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Nil

Not applicable

6h

If +securities were issued under

rule

Not applicable

7.1A for non-cash consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration was released to ASX

Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7

+Issue dates

Not applicable

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,153,424,340

Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

(i)15,000,000

Unlisted options @$0.05

expiring 5/12/19

(ii)18,000,000

Unlisted performance

rights

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust,

Not applicable

distribution policy) on the increased

capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  3. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

15

+Record date to determine entitlements

  1. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  2. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  3. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 06:36:03 UTC
