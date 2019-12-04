Renascor Resources : Placement to raise $1.4 Million to advance Siviour

Placement to Raise $1.4 Million to advance Siviour development

Firm commitments received by Renascor Resources Limited for a Placement to raise $1.4 million to fund key pre-construction work streams for the world-class the Siviour Graphite Project including:

Bulk sampling, product qualification and marketing;

Front End Engineering and Design ('FEED');

Engagement with potential debt financiers;

Securing binding offtake agreements; and

Advancing its spherical graphite production strategy.

Shareholders to be offered New Shares at the same price as the Placement via a Share Purchase Plan to raise up to an additional $0.5 million

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX: RNU) ("Renascor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments from professional and sophisticated investors to raise $1.4 million (before expenses) at 1.1 cents per share to fund the next important milestones in advancing the Siviour Graphite Project ("Siviour" or the "Project") towards production ("Placement").

Commenting on the capital raising, Renascor Managing Director, David Christensen, stated:

"Following the successful completion of the Siviour Definitive Feasibility Study, Renascor is poised to advance key workstreams for the Siviour Graphite Project. Completing the combination of bulk samples for marketing purposes, FEED work, engaging with potential debt financiers, and executing binding offtake agreements will further de-risk the Project and draw Siviour closer to commencement of construction during 2020.

Burnvoir Corporate Finance Ltd acted as Lead Manager and Bookrunner to the Placement.

Placement

The Placement will be completed by the issue up of 125,727,273 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1.1 cents per share to raise $1.4 million. The Placement will be completed without shareholder approval, utilising the Company's capacity provided by Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.

The Placement price of 1.1 cents per share represents:

a 15.4% discount to last closing price; and

a 14.7% discount to the 5-day VWAP.

Directors of Renascor have committed to participate in the capital raising on the same terms as the Placement, subject to necessary shareholder approval.