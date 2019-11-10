Log in
Renascor Resources : Siviour Definitive Feasibility Study Presentation

0
11/10/2019 | 07:00pm EST

Renascor Resources:

Developing a World-Class Australian Graphite Project

Siviour Graphite Project DFS Presentation

November 2019

David Christensen, Managing Director

ASX: RNU

Forward Looking Statements

This Presentation may include statements that could be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Although Renascor Resources Limited (the "Company") believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expected in the forward-looking statements or may not take place at all.

No Offer to Sell or Invitation to Buy

This Presentation is not, and should not be considered to, constitute any offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the Company, and no part of this Presentation forms the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever with any person. The Company does not accept any liability to any person in relation to the distribution or possession of this Presentation from or in any jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Whilst care has been exercised in preparing and presenting this Presentation, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company and its representatives make no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation; accept no responsibility or liability as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation; and accept no responsibility for any errors or omissions from this Presentation.

Competent Persons Statement

The results reported herein, insofar as they relate to exploration activities and exploration results, are based on information provided to and reviewed by Mr G.W. McConachy (Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) who is a director of the Company. Mr McConachy has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits being considered to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code, 2012 Edition). Mr McConachy consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the reviewed information in the form and context in which it appears.

Bibliography

Renascor confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements noted below and referenced in this presentation and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Renascor confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

  1. Renascor ASX announcement dated 14 March 2018, "Siviour Prefeasibility Study and Maiden Ore Reserve"
  2. Renascor ASX announcement dated 21 February 2019, "Spherical PFS Demonstrates Increased Returns for Siviour"
  3. Renascor ASX announcement dated 30 April 2019, "High-Grade Measured Resource in Upgraded JORC Resource"
  4. Renascor ASX announcement dated 3 May 2019, "Optimised Development Plan for the Siviour Graphite Project"
  5. Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019, "Siviour Definitive Feasibility Study"

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

2

Section 1:

Overview

3

Renascor Corporate Overview

Capital Structure

Share Chart

Shares on issue

1,153M

Performance rights

18M

Unlisted options (A$0.05 exp date Dec 19)

15M

Share price (8 Nov 2019)

$0.013

Market Cap (at $0.013/sh)

$15.0M

Cash (30 September 2019)

$1.8M

Debt (30 September 2019)

Nil

Enterprise Value

$13.2M

ASX : RNU

Shareholder Breakdown (6 Nov 2019)

Directors (other

than Keevers),

5%

General/Other,

79%

Dick Keevers, 5%

Clarke family, 11%

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

4

Company Overview

  • Minerals exploration and development company with a portfolio of assets in key minerals districts in South Australia
  • Focused on development of core asset, the Siviour Graphite Project in South Australia, into a world- class graphite mining operation
  • Project hosts one of the world's largest graphite
    Resources(1)
  • Located in close proximity to relevant infrastructure in mining-friendly South Australia
  • Highly positive DFS reinforces the bankability of the Project(2)
  • Focused and committed board and management with successful mine development track record

(1) Renascor ASX announcement dated 30 April 2019, p 1. and Renascor ASX announcement dated 14 March 2018, p 4.

(2) Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

5

Investment Highlights

Future supply gap

Low cost, world class

graphite asset(1)

Staged development reduces initial capex(1)

Robust economics(1)

Next steps

  • Perfectly positioned to help meet the graphite supply gap arising from inability of existing supply to meet demand driven by lithium-ion battery demand
  • One of the world's largest graphite Resources
  • Flat-lyingdeposit orientation drives low operating LOM cost of A$508/t (or US$355/t), placing it within the first quartile of international cost curve
  • Proximity to infrastructure further underpins Project economics
  • Two stage development including:
    • Stage 1 with average production of 80ktpa during years 1 to 4
    • Stage 2 expansion during year 5 up to average production of 144ktpa, funded by Stage 1 cashflows
  • Post-taxtax NPV10% of A$388m (or US$271m) and IRR of 33%
  • Start-upcapex of A$114m (or US$79m) plus a mining pre-strip of $A4m or US$3m
  • Basket sales price of A$1,149/t (or US$804/t) based on Benchmark Minerals Intelligence
  • Average EBITDA of A$83m (or US$58m), EBITDA margin of 57%
  • Offtake - advance discussions with potential purchasers and strategic partners, with a focus on the lithium-ion market
  • Permitting - ML granted, which remains subject to a PEPR, the second step in a two-stage assessment and approval process (expect to lodge later this year)
  • Financing - Dutch government credit agency prepared to provide debt cover up to ~60% of Stage 1 capex (subject to FEED stage), together with parallel discussions with other financers
  1. Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019.

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

6

Section 2:

Siviour Graphite Project - DFS

7

Project Development Summary

  • Siviour DFS completed in November 2019 considers two stages
  • Stage 1:
  1. Production of 80ktpa, low operating costs of A$494/t (US$345/t), and low initial capital of A$114m (US$79m)
    1. Provides cash flow for development of Stage 2 and establishes Renascor as a high quality graphite producer
  • Stage 2:
    1. Expansion during year 5 will increase production to 144ktpa, with the construction of a similar-sized processing plant to Stage 1
  1. Increased scale will reduce operating costs to A$464/t (US$325/t)

Stage 1

Stage 2

LOM

Parameters1

Years 1 to 4

Years 5 to 10

40 years

A$

US$

A$

US$

A$

US$

Average Annual Production

80ktpa

144ktpa

105ktpa

Throughput run of mine (ROM) ore

825ktpa

1,650ktpa

Average feed grade of ROM ore (TGC)

10.7%

9.1%

7.4%

Cash cost per tonne of concentrate

A$494

US$345

A$464

US$325

A$508

US$355

Basket price per tonne of concentrate

A$1,149 or US$804 (over first five years), A$1,321 or US$925 (LOM)

Stage 1 Capital expenditure

A$114m

US$79m

N/A

A$191m

US$133m

Stage 2 Capital expenditure

N/A

A$77m

US$54m

Mining Pre-Strip

A$4m

US$3m

N/A

A$4m

US$3m

Sustaining capital

A$8m

US$5m

A$22m

US$15m

A$116m

US$81m

Payback period

3.7 years2

N/A

NPV10 (after tax)

A$388m or US$271m

IRR (after tax)

33%

Average EBITDA per annum

A$49m

US$34m

A$87m

US$61m

A$83m

US$58m

Project cashflow

A$2.1b or US$1.5b

  1. Projected production figures based on Definitive Feasibility Study assessment to an accuracy of +/- 15% . (see Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019, p 3 and 29). The financial information presented applies a USD:AUD exchange rate of 0.70.
  2. Reflects period of time to payback development capital for stage-one as calculated from first production, assuming cashflow from stage-one is not used to pay stage-two development capital.

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

8

Siviour Graphite Deposit

High-grade portion of the Siviour Resource to be targeted in the initial phases of a 14 phase mining plan

Mineral Resource Estimate

Category

Resources

TGC

Contained

(Mt)

(%)

Graphite (Mt)

Measured

15.8

8.8%

1.4

Indicated

39.5

7.2%

2.8

Inferred

32.1

7.2%

2.6

Total

87.4

7.5%

6.6

(Source: Siviour Mineral Resource estimate as of 29 April 2019,

see Renascor ASX announcement dated 30 April 2019, p 1).

Ore Reserve Estimate

Category

Reserves

TGC

Contained

(Mt)

(%)

Graphite (Mt)

Proven

-

-

-

Probable

45.2

7.9%

3.6

Total

45.2

7.9%

3.6

(Source: Siviour Ore Reserve as of 14 March 2018

See Renascor ASX announcement dated 14 March 2018, p 4.)

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

9

Near-Surface,Flat-Lying Ore Body

Siviour's low operating cost is due in large part to shallow, horizontal orientation of a single massive ore body that offers comparatively low mining costs

This orientation facilitates a single shallow mining design that can be mined via conventional open pit mining methods

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

10

Mining Schedule

Ore mined in years 1 to 10 is 98% Measured and Indicated Resource category

Renascor ASX announcement 11 November 2019, p 16.

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

11

Production Schedule

Stage 1 throughput of 825ktpa, expanding in year 5 to 1,650kpta, for a 40-yearlife-of mine

Average processing grade during years 1 to 4 is 11% TGC, gradually decreases in years 5 to 27 from 9% TGC to 7% TGC, and from year 28 onwards 100% of the ore will be sourced from a 4.7% TGC low grade

Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019, p 18.

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

12

Metallurgy

Metallurgical testing has established ability to produce high quality graphite products at low operating cost using conventional (non-chemical,non-thermal) flowsheet1

Particle Size

Stage-one

Stage-two

Flake

Weight %

Annual

Annual

Category

Microns (µm)

Mesh

Production

Production

Jumbo

+300

+50

3.5%

2.8ktpa

5.0ktpa

Large

-300 to +180

-50 to +80

17.2%

13.8ktpa

24.8ktpa

Medium

-180 to +150

-80 to +100

6.9%

5.5ktpa

9.9ktpa

Small

-150

-100

72.4%

57.9ktpa

104.3ktpa

(1) Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019, p 17 and 19.

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

13

Low Operating Cost

First quartile operating costs globally in mining friendly South Australia for both Stage 1 and Stage 2

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, and Renascor announcement dated 11 November 2019, p 27.

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

14

Mine to Market

Established infrastructure in coastal South Australia provides low-cost,low-risk logistics

  • Siviour Project is strategically located:
  1. 8km from major highway leading to established port
    1. 12km from main electricity grid
  • Land rights have been secured through purchase option

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

15

Project Approvals

Project is well advanced into approvals process

  • Mineral Lease granted
    1. Consistent with Mineral Lease Application (MLA)
  • Extensive environmental review completed
    1. Three-yearperiod of preparation and review of all potential environmental, social, economic and technical aspects of the Siviour Graphite Project
  • Development on schedule
    1. Program for Environment Protection and Rehabilitation (PEPR) to be submitted later this year
  1. Positive ongoing community and stakeholder engagement
  1. Working towards other government authorisations (e.g. EPA licensing, Works Approval)

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

16

Strategic Engineering Partnership with Royal IHC

Landmark agreement with international EPC

Royal IHC Worldwide Presence

contractor, Royal IHC to accelerate development of

Siviour

  • $1 million committed by Royal IHC to undertake early project works, including metallurgical test work and detailed engineering and design work
  • Royal IHC will collaborate with Australian engineering firm, Wave International to assist in completion of the Siviour DFS
  • Royal IHC to assist Renascor with obtaining project finance to fund development
  • Intention for Royal IHC to become IPC contractor for development of Siviour
  • Royal IHC key Industry Experience includes dredging, offshore and mining;
  1. Revenue of €800 million (2017) and more than 3,000 employees in 39 locations worldwide o Delivered 150 projects > €50 million since 2000
    o Delivered 2350 projects < €50 million since 2000

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

17

In-principle Support from Dutch Export Credit Agency

Up to ~60% of initial project capex is expected to qualify for Dutch ECA cover

  • Letter of Interest (LOI) received for ECA cover from Dutch Export Credit Agency Atradius, the Government of the Netherlands official ECA
  • ECA support typically supports favourable debt financing terms, including competitive margin and increased loan tenor
  • The LOI will provide greater access to debt markets and enable Renascor to accelerate its financing plan

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

18

Offtake Strategy and Status

Aim is to negotiate offtake terms that support debt funding

  • Signed a non-binding MOU in April 2018 to provide graphite concentrates to China's Qingdao Chenyang Graphite ("Chenyang")
  1. Chenyang is one of the largest graphite companies in the Qingdao area of China's
    Shandong province and produces a range of products for customers in China, Japan and South Korea
  1. MOU proposes offtake for up to 10,000 tonnes of graphite concentrates from Stage 1 of Siviour and up to 30,000 tonnes from Stage 2
  • Offtake Strategy
  1. To-date,engaged nearly 40 potential offtakers and advancing discussions with multiple parties
  1. Finance support from Atradius (European ECA) increases viability of project and offers a broader range of potential offtakers from Europe, United States and Asia
  • Targeting binding offtake agreements in 2020

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

19

Section 3:

The Graphite Market

20

Graphite and Batteries

Graphite is a critical component in the supply of lithium-ion batteries

(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

21

Electric Vehicle Demand is Increasing

Increased demand for lithium-ion batteries is being driven by increasing uptake of Electric Vehicles

(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

22

Graphite Demand is Increasing

Increased graphite demand is being driven by accelerated demand for lithium-ion batteries

(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

23

Graphite Supply and Demand Forecast

Graphite flake demand is forecast to exceed supply by 2023

(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

24

Graphite Supply and Demand Balance -100 mesh (-150μm)

The greatest graphite supply deficit can be seen in the -100 mesh (-150μm) flake size

  • High demand for lithium ion battery anode manufacture is driving the supply deficit in the -100 mesh (-150μm) flake size
  • Siviour DFS product specification is over 70% in the - 100 mesh (-150μm) flake size
  • Siviour is perfectly positioned to help meet the graphite supply gap arising from inability of existing supply to meet demand driven by lithium-ion battery demand

(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

25

New Graphite Supply is Needed

China dominates current supply, but supply is restricted and unstable

  • Increased domestic demand
    1. Graphite is becoming a strategically important mineral due in large part to its use in lithium- ion batteries
  • Supply limitations
    1. Issues with product consistency and lack of medium and large flake
  • Environmental restrictions
    1. New safety and environmental restrictions have further reduced supply

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

26

Graphite Supply Forecast by Country

Future increases in graphite demand will need to be met by suppliers outside of China

(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

27

Advantage of New Graphite Supply from Australia

Renascor offers competitive new supply from secure jurisdiction: Australia

  • In recent years, potential new supply has been dominated by large developments in East Africa
  • Sovereign risk poses added challenge to securing development capital and offering secure, long-term supply
  • Low sovereign risk jurisdiction with established regulatory framework increasingly important in graphite supply chain
  • Established infrastructure drives lower costs and lower risk
  • Mine-friendlyjurisdiction that has encouraged new mine developments

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

28

Section 4:

Advanced Manufacturing - Spherical Graphite

29

Downstream Production of Spherical Graphite

Siviour graphite concentrates can be upgraded to higher value spherical graphite

  • Spherical graphite is manufactured from graphite produced at mine site through a further milling and purification process
  • Renascor Spherical PFS shows potential for significant value uplift through vertically integrated graphite mine and downstream spherical operation1
  • Provides more direct exposure to lithium-ion battery supply chain

(Source: Itochu Corporation, "Producing Lithium-Ion Batteries)

The graphite supply chain from mine to lithium-ion

battery anode

Stage 1 - Graphite concentrates

Graphite-containing ore is mined and

processed to ~95% TGC

Price: ~US$600 to US$1,800

Siviour graphite concentrates

Stage 2 - Purified spherical graphite

Graphite concentrates are micronized, spheronised and purified to >99.95% TGC

Price: ~US$3,000 to US$4,200

Siviour purified spherical graphite

Stage 3 - Coated spherical graphite

Spherical graphite is coated with carbon pursuant to proprietary end-

user specifications

Stage 4 - Anode Material

Coated spherical graphite is combined with additives and coated on

copper foil to create anodes

(1) Renascor ASX announcement dated 21 February 2019.

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

30

Supply of Spherical Graphite Dominated by China

China currently supply 100% of the natural flake graphite used in lithium ion battery anodes

  • Non-Chinesebattery suppliers are dependent on Chinese mines and Chinese spherical production for critical raw material
  • Chinese supply under stress as stricter domestic environmental regulations impacting Chinese purification practices
  • Chinese downstream demand for spherical graphite is increasing with growth of Chinese lithium ion battery sector

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

31

Renascor's Spherical Graphite PFS Demonstrates Opportunity to Unlock More

Value from Siviour

Spherical graphite PFS shows potential for valued-added production of spherical graphite

  • Leverages off key comparative advantages of Siviour mine, namely low-cost and low-sovereign risk

See Renascor ASX announcement dated 21 February 2019 (pages 2 -3)

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

32

Section 5:

Conclusions and Next Steps

33

Re-Rating Potential

Renascor has quickly advanced the development of Siviour since its discovery in 2016 and has potential to continue to climb the value curve.

Market capitalisations as of 7 Sep 19 (source: ASX reports and publicly available price information)

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

34

Near-term Value Drivers

  • Strong upcoming news flow expected to include:
  1. Offtake; With the completion of DFS, there are plans to generate customer samples for potential offtake developments in 2020
  1. FEED; After the DFS release the Project advances to the FEED level engineering
  1. Regulatory; Mineral Lease granted, and PEPR to be submitted later this year
  1. Spherical graphite; Completion of Spherical PFS offers potential for improved project economics and more direct involvement in lithium-ion battery supply chain
  1. Project finance; Debt and equity financing options being pursued to complement ECA approach

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

35

Timeline to Production

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

36

Summary

  • Siviour DFS confirms a world-class graphite deposit
  • One massive ore body offers consistent high-quality supply
  • Globally competitive low-cost operations
  • Staged project development offers fundable initial capex
  • In-principlefinance support from Dutch Export Credit Agency
  • In parallel, other debt and equity financing options to complement ECA approach
  • Located close to key infrastructure in mining-friendly South Australia

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

37

Renascor Resources Limited

36 North Terrace

Kent Town, South Australia 5067 Phone: + 61 8 8363 6989 Email: info@renascor.com.au

Website: www.renascor.com.au

ASX Code: RNU

Disclaimer

Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 23:59:02 UTC
