Renascor Resources : South Australian Exploration and Mining Conference

Perfectly positioned to help meet the graphite supply gap arising from inability of existing supply to meet demand driven by lithium-ion battery demand
One of the world's largest graphite Resources
Flat-lyingdeposit orientation drives low operating LOM cost of A$508/t (or US$355/t), placing it within the first quartile of international cost curve
Proximity to infrastructure further underpins Project economics
Two stage development including:
Stage 1 with average production of 80ktpa during years 1 to 4
Stage 2 expansion during year 5 up to average production of 144ktpa, funded by Stage 1 cashflows
Post-taxtax NPV10% of A$388m (or US$271m) and IRR of 33%
Start-upcapex of A$114m (or US$79m) plus a mining pre-strip of $A4m or US$3m
Basket sales price of A$1,149/t (or US$804/t) based on Benchmark Mineral intelligence
Average EBITDA of A$83m (or US$58m), EBITDA margin of 57%
Offtake - advance discussions with potential purchasers and strategic partners, with a focus on the lithium-ion market
Permitting - ML granted, which remains subject to a PEPR, the second step in a two-stage assessment and approval process (expect to lodge later this year)
Financing - Dutch government credit agency prepared to provide debt cover up to ~60% of Stage 1 capex (subject to FEED stage), together with parallel discussions with other financers
Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019.
Section 3:
The Graphite Market
6
Electric Vehicle Demand is Increasing
Increased demand for lithium-ion batteries is being driven by increasing uptake of Electric Vehicles
(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)
Graphite and Batteries
Graphite is a critical component in the supply of lithium-ion batteries
(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)
Graphite Demand is Increasing
Increased graphite demand is being driven by accelerated demand for lithium-ion batteries
(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)
Graphite Supply and Demand Forecast
Graphite flake demand is forecast to exceed supply by 2023
(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)
Graphite Supply and Demand Balance -100 mesh (-150μm)
The greatest graphite supply deficit can be seen in the -100 mesh (-150μm) flake size
High demand for lithium ion battery anode manufacture is driving the supply deficit in the -100 mesh (-150μm) flake size
Siviour DFS product specification is over 70% in the - 100 mesh (-150μm) flake size
Siviour is perfectly positioned to help meet the graphite supply gap arising from inability of existing supply to meet demand driven by lithium-ion battery demand
(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)
New Graphite Supply is Needed
China dominates current supply, but supply is restricted and unstable
Increased domestic demand
Graphite is becoming a strategically important mineral due in large part to its use in lithium- ion batteries
Supply limitations
Issues with product consistency and lack of medium and large flake
Environmental restrictions
New safety and environmental restrictions have further reduced supply
Graphite Supply Forecast by Country
Future increases in graphite demand will need to be met by suppliers outside of China
(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)
Advantage of New Graphite Supply from Australia
Renascor offers competitive new supply from secure jurisdiction: Australia
In recent years, potential new supply has been dominated by large developments in East Africa
Sovereign risk poses added challenge to securing development capital and offering secure, long-term supply
Low sovereign risk jurisdiction with established regulatory framework increasingly important in graphite supply chain
Established infrastructure drives lower costs and lower risk
Mine-friendlyjurisdiction that has encouraged new mine developments
Section 3:
Siviour Graphite Project - DFS
15
Project Development Summary
Siviour DFS completed in November 2019 considers two stages
Stage 1:
Production of 80ktpa, low operating costs of A$494/t (US$345/t), and low initial capital of A$114m (US$79m)
Provides cash flow for development of Stage 2 and establishes Renascor as a high quality graphite producer
Stage 2:
Expansion during year 5 will increase production to 144ktpa, with the construction of a similar-sized processing plant to Stage 1
Increased scale will reduce operating costs to A$464/t (US$325/t)
Stage 1
Stage 2
LOM
Parameters1
Years 1 to 4
Years 5 to 10
40 years
A$
US$
A$
US$
A$
US$
Average Annual Production
80ktpa
144ktpa
105ktpa
Throughput run of mine (ROM) ore
825ktpa
1,650ktpa
Average feed grade of ROM ore (TGC)
10.7%
9.1%
7.4%
Cash cost per tonne of concentrate
A$494
US$345
A$464
US$325
A$508
US$355
Basket price per tonne of concentrate
A$1,149 or US$804 (over first five years), A$1,321 or US$925 (LOM)
Stage 1 Capital expenditure
A$114m
US$79m
N/A
A$191m
US$133m
Stage 2 Capital expenditure
N/A
A$77m
US$54m
Mining Pre-Strip
A$4m
US$3m
N/A
A$4m
US$3m
Sustaining capital
A$8m
US$5m
A$22m
US$15m
A$116m
US$81m
Payback period
3.7 years2
N/A
NPV10 (after tax)
A$388m or US$271m
IRR (after tax)
33%
Average EBITDA per annum
A$49m
US$34m
A$87m
US$61m
A$83m
US$58m
Project cashflow
A$2.1b or US$1.5b
Projected production figures based on Definitive Feasibility Study assessment to an accuracy of +/- 15% . (see Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019, p 3 and 29). The financial information presented applies a USD:AUD exchange rate of 0.70.
Reflects period of time to payback development capital for stage-one as calculated from first production, assuming cashflow from stage-one is not used to pay stage-two development capital.
Siviour Graphite Deposit
High-grade portion of the Siviour Resource to be targeted in the initial phases of a 14 phase mining plan
Mineral Resource Estimate
Category
Resources
TGC
Contained
(Mt)
(%)
Graphite (Mt)
Measured
15.8
8.8%
1.4
Indicated
39.5
7.2%
2.8
Inferred
32.1
7.2%
2.6
Total
87.4
7.5%
6.6
(Source: Siviour Mineral Resource estimate as of 29 April 2019,
see Renascor ASX announcement dated 30 April 2019, p 1).
Ore Reserve Estimate
Category
Reserves
TGC
Contained
(Mt)
(%)
Graphite (Mt)
Proven
-
-
-
Probable
45.2
7.9%
3.6
Total
45.2
7.9%
3.6
(Source: Siviour Ore Reserve as of 14 March 2018
See Renascor ASX announcement dated 14 March 2018, p 4.)
Near-Surface,Flat-Lying Ore Body
Siviour's low operating cost is due in large part to shallow, horizontal orientation of a single massive ore body that offers comparatively low mining costs
This orientation facilitates a single shallow mining design that can be mined via conventional open pit mining methods
Mining Schedule
Ore mined in years 1 to 10 is 98% Measured and Indicated Resource category
Renascor ASX announcement 11 November 2019, p 16.
Production Schedule
Stage 1 throughput of 825ktpa, expanding in year 5 to 1,650kpta, for a 40-yearlife-of mine
Average processing grade during years 1 to 4 is 11% TGC, gradually decreases in years 5 to 27 from 9% TGC to 7% TGC, and from year 28 onwards 100% of the ore will be sourced from a 4.7% TGC low grade
Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019, p 18.
Low Operating Cost
First quartile operating costs globally in mining friendly South Australia for both Stage 1 and Stage 2
Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, and Renascor announcement dated 11 November 2019, p 27.
Metallurgy
Metallurgical testing has established ability to produce high quality graphite products at low operating cost using conventional (non-chemical,non-thermal) flowsheet1
Particle Size
Stage-one
Stage-two
Flake
Weight %
Annual
Annual
Category
Microns (µm)
Mesh
Production
Production
Jumbo
+300
+50
3.5%
2.8ktpa
5.0ktpa
Large
-300 to +180
-50 to +80
17.2%
13.8ktpa
24.8ktpa
Medium
-180 to +150
-80 to +100
6.9%
5.5ktpa
9.9ktpa
Small
-150
-100
72.4%
57.9ktpa
104.3ktpa
(1) Renascor ASX announcement dated 11 November 2019, p 17 and 19.
Mine to Market
Established infrastructure in coastal South Australia provides low-cost,low-risk logistics
Siviour Project is strategically located:
8km from major highway leading to established port
12km from main electricity grid
Land rights have been secured through purchase option
Project Approvals
Project is well advanced into approvals process
Mineral Lease granted
Consistent with Mineral Lease Application (MLA)
Extensive environmental review completed
Three-yearperiod of preparation and review of all potential environmental, social, economic and technical aspects of the Siviour Graphite Project
Development on schedule
Program for Environment Protection and Rehabilitation (PEPR) to be submitted later this year
Positive ongoing community and stakeholder engagement
Working towards other government authorisations (e.g. EPA licensing, Works Approval)
Strategic Engineering Partnership with Royal IHC
▪ Landmark agreement with international EPC
Royal IHC Worldwide Presence
contractor, Royal IHC to accelerate development of
Siviour
$1 million committed by Royal IHC to undertake early project works, including metallurgical test work and detailed engineering and design work
Royal IHC will collaborate with Australian engineering firm, Wave International to assist in completion of the Siviour DFS
Royal IHC to assist Renascor with obtaining project finance to fund development
Intention for Royal IHC to become IPC contractor for development of Siviour
Royal IHC key Industry Experience includes dredging, offshore and mining;
Revenue of €800 million (2017) and more than 3,000 employees in 39 locations worldwideo Delivered 150 projects > €50 million since 2000 o Delivered 2350 projects < €50 million since 2000
In-principle Support from Dutch Export Credit Agency
Up to ~60% of initial project capex is expected to qualify for Dutch ECA cover
Letter of Interest (LOI) received for ECA cover from Dutch Export Credit Agency Atradius, the Government of the Netherlands official ECA
ECA support typically supports favourable debt financing terms, including competitive margin and increased loan tenor
The LOI will provide greater access to debt markets and enable Renascor to accelerate its financing plan
Offtake Strategy and Status
Aim is to negotiate offtake terms that support debt funding
Signed a non-binding MOU in April 2018 to provide graphite concentrates to China's Qingdao Chenyang Graphite ("Chenyang")
Chenyang is one of the largest graphite companies in the Qingdao area of China's
Shandong province and produces a range of products for customers in China, Japan and South Korea
MOU proposes offtake for up to 10,000 tonnes of graphite concentrates from Stage 1 of Siviour and up to 30,000 tonnes from Stage 2
Offtake Strategy
To-date,engaged nearly 40 potential offtakers and advancing discussions with multiple parties
Finance support from Atradius (European ECA) increases viability of project and offers a broader range of potential offtakers from Europe, United States and Asia
Targeting binding offtake agreements in 2020
Section 4:
Advanced Manufacturing - Spherical Graphite
28
Downstream Production of Spherical Graphite
Siviour graphite concentrates can be upgraded to higher value spherical graphite
Spherical graphite is manufactured from graphite produced at mine site through a further milling and
The graphite supply chain from mine to lithium-ion
battery anode
purification process
Renascor Spherical PFS shows potential for significant value uplift through vertically integrated graphite mine and downstream spherical operation1
Provides more direct exposure to lithium-ion battery supply chain
