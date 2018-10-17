Renascor Resources : Director Appointment_Resignation

|
ASX: RNU
|
Board Changes
|
ASX Release
|
October 17, 2018
|
Renascor Resources Limited (ASX: RNU) (Renascor) announces the resignation of Chris
|
Anderson as a Non-Executive Director and the planned transition of Geoff McConachy to the
|
|
role of Non-Executive Director.
|
|
Commenting on the changes, Renascor Chairman Richard (Dick) Keevers stated:
|
of the Siviour Graphite Project, for which we are particularly indebted.
|
and we thank both Chris and Geoff for assisting to ensure a smooth and orderly transition."
|
Mr Anderson's resignation has immediate effect. Mr McConachy, who currently serves as
|
Exploration Director, will be transitioning from his current Executive Director role to a Non-
|
Executive Director, effective as of the beginning of next year.
|
David Christensen
|
Managing Director
|
