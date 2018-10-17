Log in
RENASCOR RESOURCES LTD (RNU)
Renascor Resources : Director Appointment_Resignation

10/17/2018

ASX: RNU

Board Changes

ASX Release

October 17, 2018

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX: RNU) (Renascor) announces the resignation of Chris

Anderson as a Non-Executive Director and the planned transition of Geoff McConachy to the

Renascor Resources Ltd

role of Non-Executive Director.

ABN 90 135 531 341

Commenting on the changes, Renascor Chairman Richard (Dick) Keevers stated:

Head Office

36 North Terrace

"Geoff and Chris have been exceptional servants to Renascor, and on behalf of our Board, I

Kent Town, SA 5067

express my gratitude for their significant contributions, including their key role in the discovery

Australia

of the Siviour Graphite Project, for which we are particularly indebted.

CONTACT

As Renascor's focus transitions from exploration into the development of Siviour, we are focused

T: +61 8 8363 6989

on realignment of the Board's skill sets and composition to reflect the very significant

F: +61 8 8363 4989

progression from an explorer to production company that we plan to embark on during 2019,

info@renascor.com.au

and we thank both Chris and Geoff for assisting to ensure a smooth and orderly transition."

www.renascor.com.au

Mr Anderson's resignation has immediate effect. Mr McConachy, who currently serves as

ASX CODE

Exploration Director, will be transitioning from his current Executive Director role to a Non-

Executive Director, effective as of the beginning of next year.

RNU

Developing

Australia's Largest

For further information, please contact:

Graphite Deposit

David Christensen

Managing Director

+61 8 8363 6989

info@renascor.com.au

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
