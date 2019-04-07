Renascor Resources : Mineral Lease Granted for Siviour

Mineral Lease Granted for Siviour

•Mineral Lease for Siviour Graphite Project granted by South Australian Minister for Energy and Mining

•Grant of Mineral Lease follows an extensive three-year period of

preparation and review of all potential environmental, social, economic and technical aspects of the Siviour Graphite Project

•The terms and conditions of the Mineral Lease are consistent with Renascor's original Mineral Lease Application lodged in August 2018

•Development of Siviour remains on schedule, with Siviour Definitive Feasibility Study expected towards the end of the current quarter

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX: RNU) is pleased to announce that the South Australia Minister for Energy and Mining has granted a Mineral Lease for Renascor's 100%-owned Siviour Graphite Project on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula. The terms and conditions of the Mineral Lease are consistent with Renascor's original Mineral Lease Application lodged in August 2018 and are accepted by Renascor. See Renascor ASX announcement dated 2 April 2019.

Commenting on the Mineral Lease, Renascor Managing Director David Christensen stated:

"South Australian legislation provides for a rigorous assessment of all potential environmental, social and economic impacts prior to granting a Mineral Lease.

The granting of the Mineral Lease announced today is the culmination of extensive impact assessment works, stakeholder consultations and engagement with the Department for Energy and Mining over the past three years.

We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Department, the local communities of the Eyre Peninsula and the State Government more generally in achieving this important milestone for the Siviour Graphite Project."

Discussion

The Mineral Lease, granted to Renascor's 100%-owned subsidiary company, Ausmin Development Pty Ltd, is the first step in the South Australian government's two-stage assessment and approval process.

The grant of the Mineral Lease demonstrates that the Government of South Australia is satisfied that the proposed level of impact of the Siviour Graphite Project is acceptable given the anticipated economic and social benefits.

With the grant of the Mineral Lease, the terms that Renascor must follow during the construction, mining and operation phases are now established.