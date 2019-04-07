Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Renascor Resources Ltd    RNU   AU000000RNU8

RENASCOR RESOURCES LTD

(RNU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/04
0.018 AUD   --.--%
07:48pRENASCOR RESOURCES : Mineral Lease Granted for Siviour
PU
04/01RENASCOR RESOURCES : Siviour Mineral Lease Terms Accepted
PU
03/12RENASCOR RESOURCES : Presentation 2019 Battery Minerals Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renascor Resources : Mineral Lease Granted for Siviour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 07:48pm EDT

ASX: RNU

ASX Release

April 8, 2019

Renascor Resources Ltd ABN 90 135 531 341

Head Office

36 North Terrace

Kent Town, SA 5067

Australia

CONTACT

T: +61 8 8363 6989

info@renascor.com.au

www.renascor.com.au

ASX CODE

RNU

Developing

Australia's Largest

Graphite Deposit

Mineral Lease Granted for Siviour

Mineral Lease for Siviour Graphite Project granted by South Australian Minister for Energy and Mining

Grant of Mineral Lease follows an extensive three-year period of

preparation and review of all potential environmental, social, economic and technical aspects of the Siviour Graphite Project

The terms and conditions of the Mineral Lease are consistent with Renascor's original Mineral Lease Application lodged in August 2018

Development of Siviour remains on schedule, with Siviour Definitive Feasibility Study expected towards the end of the current quarter

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX: RNU) is pleased to announce that the South Australia Minister for Energy and Mining has granted a Mineral Lease for Renascor's 100%-owned Siviour Graphite Project on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula. The terms and conditions of the Mineral Lease are consistent with Renascor's original Mineral Lease Application lodged in August 2018 and are accepted by Renascor. See Renascor ASX announcement dated 2 April 2019.

Commenting on the Mineral Lease, Renascor Managing Director David Christensen stated:

"South Australian legislation provides for a rigorous assessment of all potential environmental, social and economic impacts prior to granting a Mineral Lease.

The granting of the Mineral Lease announced today is the culmination of extensive impact assessment works, stakeholder consultations and engagement with the Department for Energy and Mining over the past three years.

We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Department, the local communities of the Eyre Peninsula and the State Government more generally in achieving this important milestone for the Siviour Graphite Project."

Discussion

The Mineral Lease, granted to Renascor's 100%-owned subsidiary company, Ausmin Development Pty Ltd, is the first step in the South Australian government's two-stage assessment and approval process.

The grant of the Mineral Lease demonstrates that the Government of South Australia is satisfied that the proposed level of impact of the Siviour Graphite Project is acceptable given the anticipated economic and social benefits.

With the grant of the Mineral Lease, the terms that Renascor must follow during the construction, mining and operation phases are now established.

ASX: RNU

ASX Release

April 8, 2019

Renascor Resources Ltd ABN 90 135 531 341

Head Office

36 North Terrace

Kent Town, SA 5067

Australia

CONTACT

T: +61 8 8363 6989

info@renascor.com.au

www.renascor.com.au

ASX CODE

RNU

Developing

Australia's Largest

Graphite Deposit

The Mineral Lease also details the conditions that that must be addressed in a Program for Environment Protection and Rehabilitation (PEPR), which is the second step in the Government's two-stage assessment and approval process.

The PEPR, which must be approved before mining operations may commence, is intended to establish how the conditions outlined in the Mineral Lease will be met. Prior to approval, the PEPR must be evaluated by the Department for Energy and Mining against the conditions of the Mineral Lease, as well as applicable legislation and Department regulations and guidelines.

Renascor expects to submit a PEPR to the Department later this year.

This report may contain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs based on information currently available to management and are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. It should be noted that a number of factors could cause actual results, or expectations to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

David Christensen

Managing Director

+61 8 8363 6989 info@renascor.com.au

Disclaimer

Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 23:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENASCOR RESOURCES LTD
07:48pRENASCOR RESOURCES : Mineral Lease Granted for Siviour
PU
04/01RENASCOR RESOURCES : Siviour Mineral Lease Terms Accepted
PU
03/12RENASCOR RESOURCES : Presentation 2019 Battery Minerals Conference
PU
03/05RENASCOR RESOURCES : appoints BurnVoir as Financial Adviser for Siviour Graphite..
AQ
01/23RENASCOR RESOURCES : Royal IHC strengthening mining activities with mineral proj..
AQ
2018RENASCOR RESOURCES : Annual General Meeting November 2018 presentation
PU
2018RENASCOR RESOURCES : Further Shallow, High-Grade Graphite from DFS Drilling
PU
2018RENASCOR RESOURCES : Technology & Low Emissions Minerals Conference Presentation
PU
2018RENASCOR RESOURCES : Initial DFS Drill Assays Confirm Shallow, High-Grade Graphi..
PU
2018RENASCOR RESOURCES : Chinese pilot run confirms high grades and recoveries at Re..
AQ
More news
Chart RENASCOR RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Renascor Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David Christensen Managing Director & Executive Director
Stephen Grant Bizzell Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Andre van der Merwe Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoffrey William McConachy Non-Executive Director
Richard Edward Keevers Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENASCOR RESOURCES LTD20.00%15
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD49.05%15 216
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 684
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%8 079
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.34.32%6 370
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED74.29%3 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About