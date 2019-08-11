Renascor Resources : Positive Results from Spherical Graphite Tests

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX: RNU) is pleased to announce the results of recent process design tests undertaken on Siviour graphite concentrates using the caustic roasting purification process.

The results offer further support for the proposed spherical graphite operation at Renascor's 100%-ownedSiviour Graphite Project in South Australia, as described in Renascor's Siviour Spherical Graphite Pre-FeasibilityStudy (Spherical PFS). See Renascor ASX announcement dated 21 February 2019.

Commenting of the test results, Renascor Managing Director David Christensen stated:

"The Spherical PFS demonstrated strong potential for Renascor to produce competitively-priced, purified spherical graphite for the growing market for lithium-ion battery anodes.

The results today offer further confirmation that Siviour can achieve these competitive margins through the use of a more environmentally friendly caustic roasting purification process, which avoids the use of hydrofluoric acid.

With nearly all natural flake spherical graphite used in lithium-ion batteries currently sourced from Chinese production facilities using hydrofluoric acid, these results demonstrate Siviour's potential to offer strategic diversification of supply in a manner that is both cost-competitive and environmentally sensible."

Overview

Earlier this year, Renascor completed the Spherical PFS, which confirmed the opportunity to unlock further value from the Siviour Graphite Project through Australia's first integrated graphite concentrate and spherical graphite operation.

The Spherical PFS concluded that Siviour could produce purified Spherical Graphite at a projected gross cash operating cost of US$1,962.1 Currently, nearly all purified natural flake graphite is produced in China, with costs estimated at between US$2,000 and US$2,700 per tonne.

Renascor considers the market for Spherical Graphite, which is used in lithium-ion battery anodes, to offer high potential for significant returns due to the projected growth of the lithium-ion battery market.

The demand for Spherical Graphite has grown in recent years, resulting in increasing prices for Spherical Graphite (see Figure 2), with potential for further increases if the lithium-ion battery market continues to grow.