Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GROUPE RENAULT: Communication of the board of directors on the findings of the joint RNBV audit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                       2019/06/04

Communication of the board of directors on the findings
of the joint RNBV audit

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 4th, 2019 – Renault’s Board of Directors today reviewed the final findings of the Joint Audit Mission that was commissioned jointly with Nissan in respect of their jointly-owned subsidiary RNBV. These findings confirmed the existence of deficiencies within RNBV in terms of financial transparency and procedures for monitoring expenditure. These deficiencies had already been highlighted by the auditors in their interim report issued early in April, a fact that Renault disclosed to the market in its press release of April 3, 2019.

In this respect, as of early April and in accordance with the Audit, Risks and Ethics Committee’s proposal, the Board of Directors requested Renault’s executive management to reach out to Nissan with a view to reaching an agreement between the shareholders on corrective measures to be implemented by the end of this year.

The findings of the Joint Audit Mission have also confirmed the concerns arising in relation to a certain number of expenses incurred by RNBV for a total amount that is in the region of EUR 11 million. This amount includes various types of expenses, i.e.:

  • air travel expenses for Mr. Ghosn;
  • certain other expenses incurred for Mr. Ghosn; and
  • gifts to non-profit organizations.

In light of these findings and, in addition to those measures decided during its meeting of April 3, 2019, the Board of Directors has resolved to ask Renault’s representatives to make contact with their counterparties from Nissan forming the governing bodies of RNBV, for the implementation of any legal actions available in The Netherlands in respect of Mr. Ghosn’s extra costs of air travel and other expenses incurred for Mr. Ghosn as well as exploring recovering from Mr. Ghosn gifts made to some non-profit organizations.

***

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.9 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2018, with 36 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people.
To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

For more information:

Frédéric TEXIER
Head of Media Relations
+33 (0)1 76 84 33 67
+33 (0) 6 10 78 49 20
frederic.texier@renault.com

GROUPE RENAULT
MEDIA OFFICE
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 76 84 63 36
renault.media@renault.com 

Sites web: www.media.renault.com - www.group.renault.com

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
01:49pGROUPE RENAULT : Communication of the board of directors on the findings of the..
GL
01:25pGROUPE RENAULT : Communication of Renault's Board of Directors, June 4, 2019
GL
01:21pRenault delays decision on Fiat Chrysler marriage proposal
AQ
01:01pRenault board adjourns FCA merger meeting to Wednesday
RE
12:51pRENAULT : delays decision on Fiat Chrysler merger proposal, to meet again Wednes..
AQ
11:58aTHE LATEST : Renault delays decision on Fiat Chrysler merger
AQ
09:46aFCA-Renault tie-up clears French hurdles before board meeting -sources
RE
09:44aRenault sure did a number on Nissan - analyst
AQ
09:36aFCA-RENAULT TIE-UP CLEARS FRENCH HUR : sources
RE
06:45aRenault's FCA merger move leaves partner Nissan in the cold
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 57 167 M
EBIT 2019 3 455 M
Net income 2019 3 398 M
Finance 2019 3 198 M
Yield 2019 6,43%
P/E ratio 2019 4,50
P/E ratio 2020 4,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 16 043 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 75,1 €
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-0.55%18 052
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.64%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN0.82%79 799
DAIMLER AG1.62%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION0.75%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About