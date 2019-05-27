Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GROUPE RENAULT : Renault's Board of Directors has decided to study with FCA the potential 50/50 merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 05:55am EDT

PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                       2019/05/27

Renault's Board of Directors has decided to study with FCA the potential 50/50 merger

Boulogne-Billancourt, Mai 27th, 2019 - Renault's Board of Directors met today to examine the proposal received from FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) regarding a potential 50/50 merger between Renault S.A. and FCA.

After careful review of the terms of FCA's friendly proposal, the Board of Directors decided to study with interest the opportunity of such a business combination, comforting Groupe Renault's manufacturing footprint and creating additional value for the Alliance.

A further communication will be issued in due course to inform the market of the results of these discussions, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

***

About Groupe Renault
Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.9 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2018, with 36 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people.
To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

For more information :

Frédéric TEXIER
Head of Media Relations
+33 (0)1 76 84 33 67
+33 (0) 6 10 78 49 20
frederic.texier@renault.com

GROUPE RENAULT
MEDIA OFFICE
Tel. : +33 (0) 1 76 84 63 36
renault.media@renault.com 

Sites web: www.media.renault.com - www.group.renault.com




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RENAULT via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
06:25aNISSAN MOTOR : Fiat Chrysler wants to form global giant with Renault
AQ
06:09aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Higher After EU Elections; Fiat, Renault Clim..
DJ
06:09aItaly's Salvini says government supports FCA's growth, expects it to protect ..
RE
06:08aRenault's board "studying with interest" Fiat Chrysler deal terms
RE
05:56aFiat Chrysler seeks Renault merger to meet auto challenges
RE
05:55aGROUPE RENAULT : Renault's Board of Directors has decided to study with FCA the ..
GL
05:51aFiat Chrysler seeks Renault merger to meet auto challenges
RE
05:45aFiat Chrysler's Italian Problem Drives Need for Partner
DJ
05:30aRENAULT : Next global car giant? Fiat presents merger proposal to Renault
AQ
05:22aRENAULT : World shares advance as centrists lose ground in EU vote
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 57 092 M
EBIT 2019 3 353 M
Net income 2019 3 578 M
Finance 2019 3 215 M
Yield 2019 7,04%
P/E ratio 2019 3,98
P/E ratio 2020 3,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 14 782 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 74,0 €
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-8.37%16 558
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.21%193 532
VOLKSWAGEN2.84%80 716
DAIMLER AG3.31%56 842
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.99%49 814
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-10.23%46 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About