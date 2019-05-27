GROUPE RENAULT : Renault's Board of Directors has decided to study with FCA the potential 50/50 merger

PRESS RELEASE 2019/05/27

Renault's Board of Directors has decided to study with FCA the potential 50/50 merger

Boulogne-Billancourt, Mai 27th, 2019 - Renault's Board of Directors met today to examine the proposal received from FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) regarding a potential 50/50 merger between Renault S.A. and FCA.

After careful review of the terms of FCA's friendly proposal, the Board of Directors decided to study with interest the opportunity of such a business combination, comforting Groupe Renault's manufacturing footprint and creating additional value for the Alliance.

A further communication will be issued in due course to inform the market of the results of these discussions, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.9 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2018, with 36 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people.

To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

