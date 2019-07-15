RENAULT: A TURBO SAGA FOR 40 YEARS

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Formula 1 victory of the first turbo engine, Renault invites you to discover, or rediscover, an exceptional range of turbocharged vehicles.

From mythical sports cars to iconic production models, the turbo engine saga has been driving the performance of cars on and off the track for 40 years.





The carmaker is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its first Formula 1 victory, the first by a turbocharged engine.



The show is a chance to find out more about Renault's central and pioneering role in the introduction and use of turbo engines in Formula 1 racing as well as the transfer of this technology from motorsport to production vehicles.