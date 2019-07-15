Log in
RENAULT

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/15 05:31:39 am
52.44 EUR   +0.83%
05:17aRENAULT : A turbo saga for 40 years
PU
07/14RENAULT : Results of the 2019 Formula 1 Rolex British Grand Prix
PU
07/12Renault-Nissan audit findings submitted to French prosecutors
RE
News 
News

RENAULT: A TURBO SAGA FOR 40 YEARS

07/15/2019 | 05:17am EDT

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Formula 1 victory of the first turbo engine, Renault invites you to discover, or rediscover, an exceptional range of turbocharged vehicles.

From mythical sports cars to iconic production models, the turbo engine saga has been driving the performance of cars on and off the track for 40 years.

The carmaker is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its first Formula 1 victory, the first by a turbocharged engine.


The show is a chance to find out more about Renault's central and pioneering role in the introduction and use of turbo engines in Formula 1 racing as well as the transfer of this technology from motorsport to production vehicles.

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 09:14:05 UTC
