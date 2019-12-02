Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/02 09:21:14 am
43.57 EUR   +0.26%
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:00aRENAULT : Announces appointment of svp, global marketing director
PU
08:51aNew Nissan CEO rules out closer capital ties with Renault
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RENAULT : ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SVP, GLOBAL MARKETING DIRECTOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 09:00am EST
Press releases
Download all now (0)
RENAULT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SVP, GLOBAL MARKETING DIRECTOR
December 02, 2019

As of 2 December 2019, Xavier Martinet is appointed SVP, Global Marketing Director Groupe Renault reporting to Olivier Murguet, EVP, Regions and Sales and Acting Deputy CEO, Groupe Renault.

Xavier Martinet joins the Renault Management Committee.

François Renard is leaving the company.

Xavier Martinet, born in 1975, is a graduate of the ESC Rouen Business School. He began his career at Renault in 1997 in Hungary and joined the Sales and Marketing Division Europe in 2002. In 2007, he moved to the Renault Retail Group (RRG) sales subsidiary as Head of Sales in Bordeaux. In 2008, he was appointed Executive Assistant to the EVP, Europe Region Chairman and subsequently to the EVP, Global Sales and Marketing. In 2010 he joined Nissan North America as Senior Brand Marketing Manager. In 2013, he was appointed Director of the Renault Portugal sales subsidiary, then Marketing Director France in 2015. Since 2018, he has held the post of Managing Director Renault Italy.

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 13:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:00aRENAULT : Announces appointment of svp, global marketing director
PU
08:51aNew Nissan CEO rules out closer capital ties with Renault
RE
07:21aJEAN-DOMINIQUE SENARD : Senard
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:10aNISSAN MOTOR : New Nissan CEO backs boosting alliance with Renault, rules out me..
AQ
06:43aUPDATE2 : Nissan vows to beef up alliance with Renault, review mid-term plan
AQ
06:14aNew Nissan CEO rules out closer capital ties with Renault
RE
05:55aFactbox - The world's biggest electric vehicle battery makers
RE
04:53aUPDATE1 : Nissan vows to boost sales via alliance with Renault, M'bishi
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 55 146 M
EBIT 2019 2 771 M
Net income 2019 1 921 M
Finance 2019 2 277 M
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 6,17x
P/E ratio 2020 4,68x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 11 635 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 54,44  €
Last Close Price 43,46  €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clotilde Delbos Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Benoît Ostertag Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-20.34%12 820
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.59%194 529
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.32%96 165
DAIMLER AG11.52%60 352
BMW AG3.68%52 082
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.62%51 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group