RENAULT : ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SVP, GLOBAL MARKETING DIRECTOR

December 02, 2019

As of 2 December 2019, Xavier Martinet is appointed SVP, Global Marketing Director Groupe Renault reporting to Olivier Murguet, EVP, Regions and Sales and Acting Deputy CEO, Groupe Renault.

Xavier Martinet joins the Renault Management Committee.

François Renard is leaving the company.

Xavier Martinet, born in 1975, is a graduate of the ESC Rouen Business School. He began his career at Renault in 1997 in Hungary and joined the Sales and Marketing Division Europe in 2002. In 2007, he moved to the Renault Retail Group (RRG) sales subsidiary as Head of Sales in Bordeaux. In 2008, he was appointed Executive Assistant to the EVP, Europe Region Chairman and subsequently to the EVP, Global Sales and Marketing. In 2010 he joined Nissan North America as Senior Brand Marketing Manager. In 2013, he was appointed Director of the Renault Portugal sales subsidiary, then Marketing Director France in 2015. Since 2018, he has held the post of Managing Director Renault Italy.