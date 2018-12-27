RENAULT : INFORMATION RELATED TO THE INCREASE OF ALLIANCE ROSTEC AUTO B.V. TO 100% IN THE CAPITAL OF AVTOVAZ

Renault SA
13/15 quai Alphonse Le Gallo
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
Boulogne-Billancourt, December 26th, 2018
Alliance Rostec Auto BV ("ARA BV"), the Renault and Rostec joint venture which is the majority shareholder of AVTOVAZ, increased to 100% its stake in the share capital of AVTOVAZ following completion of the squeeze-out operation launched in September 2018 in respect of shares in AVTOVAZ held by minority shareholders. This operation was completed on 26 December 2018.
The results of this operation are as follows:
375,068,439 tendered shares (259,818,350 actions ordinaires et 115,250,089 preferred shares), representing a 3.36% shareholding in AVTOVAZ;
ARA BV increased its stake in AVTOVAZ's share capital from 96.64% to 100%;
Distribution of shares in ARA BV: 67.61% Renault, 32.39% Rostec.
This squeeze-out operation completes the recapitalization process that started in December 2016.
