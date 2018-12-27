Log in
RENAULT : INFORMATION RELATED TO THE INCREASE OF ALLIANCE ROSTEC AUTO B.V. TO 100% IN THE CAPITAL OF AVTOVAZ

12/27/2018 | 02:46am EST



Renault SA
13/15 quai Alphonse Le Gallo
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

Boulogne-Billancourt, December 26th, 2018

  • Alliance Rostec Auto BV ("ARA BV"), the Renault and Rostec joint venture which is the majority shareholder of AVTOVAZ, increased to 100% its stake in the share capital of AVTOVAZ following completion of the squeeze-out operation launched in September 2018 in respect of shares in AVTOVAZ held by minority shareholders. This operation was completed on 26 December 2018.
     
  • The results of this operation are as follows:
    • 375,068,439 tendered shares (259,818,350 actions ordinaires et 115,250,089 preferred shares), representing a 3.36% shareholding in AVTOVAZ;
       
    • ARA BV increased its stake in AVTOVAZ's share capital from 96.64% to 100%;
       
    • Distribution of shares in ARA BV: 67.61% Renault, 32.39% Rostec.
       
  • This squeeze-out operation completes the recapitalization process that started in December 2016.



