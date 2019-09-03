RENAULT KOLEOS 2019: PRICES ANNOUNCED

• French prices announced for Groupe Renault's large SUV

• Renault KOLEOS 2019: more assertive exterior design and enhanced interior comfort

• A sturdy and high-end design, as the primary purchasing criterion for customers

• More powerful and efficient new engines

• Available to order from € 34,050.

Boulogne, September 03, 2019 - Two years after entering the European market, Koleos 2019 has been improved at all levels with a more assertive exterior design and enhanced interior comfort. It also features more powerful and efficient new engines and more on-board technologies.

GREATER STYLE, COMFORT AND POWER FOR GROUPE RENAULT'S LARGE SUV

Renault Koleos has been updated with a more assertive style while keeping the features that single it out among SUVs, with its high-end look, muscular shoulders and harmonious proportions. This includes a more pronounced front grille, new chrome brightwork appears across the whole length of the bumper and extends to the chrome-underlined fog lamps. In the lower part, the bumper has a new and more impressive skid plate which accentuates the vehicle's adventurous look.

Renault Koleos 2019 also takes care of its look with new alloy wheels - 18-inch 'Argonaute' (Zen) with grey diamond finish and 19-inch 'Kavea' (Intens) with black diamond finish, also offers a new 'Vintage Red' bodywork color.

Inside, Koleos 2019 is still generously proportioned and roomy, while key cabin features have been improved to enhance the comfort and well-being of passengers (a reclining rear bench seat with two positions, front seat cushions can now be extended)

In its INITIALE PARIS version, Koleos 2019 reflects all of Renault's expertise in terms of elegance, sophistication and comfort.

KOLEOS 2019 adopts the new generation of Renault engines

Renault Koleos 2019 is equipped with a new generation of Blue dCi Renault engines which feature the latest pollution-control technologies, including a selective catalytic reduction system (SCR) regarded as the most efficient for the after-treatment of nitrous oxides (NOx). This technology reduces fine-particle emissions without impacting performance. Manufactured at the Cléon plant in France, the engines offer two power levels: Blue dCi 150 X-Tronic et Blue dCi 190 X-Tronic All Mode 4x4-i.

The New Koleos' Blue dCi engines are combined with state-of-the-art X-Tronic automatic transmission. X-Tronic transmission offers a smoother driving experience, ensuring seamless acceleration without the shift shock when changing gears and reducing revving noise. However, drivers can always opt for seven-speed manual mode transmission to heighten acceleration and engine braking sensations.

The Blue dCi 190 also benefits from real off-road capabilities thanks to its smart 4WD transmission based on the Alliance's expertise.

Pricing Renault Koleos 2019 will be available to order on September 3, 2019 from € 34,050. VERSION ENGINE PRICE (VAT incl.) LIFE Blue dCi 150 4x2 X-Tronic € 34 050 ZEN Blue dCi 150 4x2 X-Tronic € 36,450 Blue dCi 190 4x4 X-Tronic € 40,450 INTENS Blue dCi 150 4x2 X-Tronic € 39,700 Blue dCi 190 4x4 X-Tronic € 43,700 INITIALE PARIS Blue dCi 150 4x2 X-Tronic € 42,500 Blue dCi 190 4x4 X-Tronic € 46,500 Equipment prices (FR only) Options prices (FR only)