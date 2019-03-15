Log in
RENAULT

RENAULT

(RNO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/15 04:36:36 am
58.64 EUR   -0.27%
03:46aRENAULT : availability of sales February 2019
GL
03:10aEuropean car registrations fall 0.9 percent in February
RE
01:45aRENAULT : will return to Iran - official
AQ
RENAULT : availability of sales February 2019

0
03/15/2019 | 03:46am EDT

Communication about availability - Renault sales figures for February 2019

Boulogne, March 15, 2019

Renault announces that its sales figures report for February 2019 is now available on Renault website www.group.renault.com, tab Finance, in the 'Regulated information', 'Monthly sales'




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RENAULT via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 58 173 M
EBIT 2019 3 499 M
Net income 2019 3 823 M
Finance 2019 3 479 M
Yield 2019 6,21%
P/E ratio 2019 4,28
P/E ratio 2020 4,11
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 17 388 M
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 79,3 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT7.79%19 681
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.87%192 522
VOLKSWAGEN3.77%84 064
DAIMLER AG11.02%61 608
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.69%54 688
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.36%54 192
