RENAULT : availability of sales February 2019

Communication about availability - Renault sales figures for February 2019

Boulogne, March 15, 2019

Renault announces that its sales figures report for February 2019 is now available on Renault website www.group.renault.com, tab Finance, in the 'Regulated information', 'Monthly sales'





