Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : 2019 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Sunday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

Renault F1 Team's Nico Hülkenberg recovered from a lap one puncture to finish ninth in the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo falling short of the points.

Positions ebbed and flowed throughout an eventful Grand Prix where the Safety Car was deployed three times.

Nico made a strong start to the race but picked up a puncture to his left front after an incident at Turn 5 on lap one.

He pitted for Hard tyres and later, under the first Safety Car, changed for new Mediums, where he lingered on the edge of the top ten. From there, Nico pressed on to take ninth at the flag.

Daniel started the race from the back of the grid but moved up a number of positions in the early running. He ran as high as third with the frontrunners pitting, but later picked up a puncture to his rear right. It was a difficult recovery from there with the Australian battling to fourteenth place.

Nico Hülkenberg, started P8, finished P9
'I'm happy we got something from the race, even if it's not what we wanted today. After the contact on lap one it was always going to be difficult, but we kept cool, patient and managed to take two points. We got a bit lucky with the first safety car, it ensured we could put the Mediums on and then make some progress. It's eventful here every year and you have to stay in the game. We did well to overtake - it's so difficult here - so we can be pleased with that.'

Daniel Ricciardo, started P20, finished P14
'It was a long one today and it's a shame it ended up like that. The start was fun with some good overtakes and getting into a decent position. I gained some confidence there and got into a rhythm. We were ticking every box and really made the most of everyone being bunched up. Then it all came undone with the incident and the puncture meant our race was more or less over. We deserved a better outcome today.'

Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal:
'There is obviously a sense of 'what could have been' today. After showing decent pace all weekend, in qualifying and during the race, two points for Nico seems a poor reward for both him and the team even if he was last after the first-lap contact with Carlos. The race was marred by many incidents, which we didn't benefit from. Daniel's comeback after his disqualification was remarkable on a track like this. Contact sent him back to square one. Once again this shows how important the starting positions. It was encouraging, however, to be back at this competitiveness level on a track which is very different from Spa and Monza. A sign that the car is better and that we must not write off this season.'

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 22:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
06:27pRENAULT : 2019 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Sunday
PU
09/20RENAULT : AND RADIO FG CREATE RENAULT MUSIC LOUNGE (FR only)
AQ
09/20EVE TROPHY* PRESENTED BY ADEME : Groupe renault...
PU
09/20GM Strike Pits Combatants With Something to Prove -- WSJ
DJ
09/19PEUGEOT : CO2 goals to complicate PSA, Renault labor talks
RE
09/19Fiat Chrysler to test vehicle-to-grid technology with 700-car fleet
RE
09/18NISSAN PLANS SALE OF TRADING UNIT IN : Bloomberg
RE
09/18Temporary Workers Are Sticking Point In Strike at GM -- WSJ
DJ
09/18GROUPE RENAULT : Availability of sales figures for July and August 2019
GL
09/18European passenger car registrations slump 8.6% in August - ACEA
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 55 873 M
EBIT 2019 3 329 M
Net income 2019 2 465 M
Finance 2019 2 644 M
Yield 2019 5,47%
P/E ratio 2019 6,24x
P/E ratio 2020 5,39x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 15 096 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 60,94  €
Last Close Price 56,38  €
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT3.35%16 609
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP19.79%191 750
VOLKSWAGEN AG15.03%88 786
DAIMLER AG3.13%55 728
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY11.72%53 354
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD3.77%47 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group