Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 09/27 11:37:23 am
53.04 EUR   +0.21%
03:39pRENAULT : 2019 Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix
PU
09/28RENAULT : Leclerc fastest in final practice at Russian GP
AQ
09/28RENAULT : Sport Racing's Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : 2019 Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 03:39pm EDT

Renault F1 Team salvaged one point from an arduous VTB Russian Grand Prix with Nico Hülkenberg crossing the line in tenth position. Daniel Ricciardo, however, retired on lap 25 after sustaining heavy damage to his car in a first-lap incident.

The race had promised much for the team, with Nico lining up in sixth and Daniel tenth. A difficult start for Nico saw him lose three places, before a slow first pit-stop dropped him out of the top ten. Further misfortune followed when an ill-timed Virtual Safety Car (VSC) allowed others to pit and gain positions, but Nico fought his way back up the order to finish tenth.

Daniel was involved in a first-lap collision at Turn 4, which caused a rear-left puncture. It then became obvious the damage was much more widespread, with huge aerodynamic and balance loss. Unable to make any progress from the rear of the field, he was retired from the race.

Nico Hülkenberg, started P6, finished P10

'It was a frustrating race as the car deserved to be better than tenth. Everything that could go wrong seemed to go wrong today: a poor start, a slow pit-stop and an unfortunate VSC timing. It's disappointing as the potential was there for a better result. I felt comfortable in the car all weekend, and it had been fairly solid, so to leave with one point is a little frustrating. The midfield is bunched up and it's going to be like that for the rest of the season. It'll be nip and tuck throughout and we need to ensure we're getting the maximum from races.'

Daniel Ricciardo, started P10, DNF

'Unfortunately, our race was pretty much over from the start. I had too much damage on the car to carry on, which is a shame. It was a bit chaotic through Turn 2 and I had the inside line for Turn 4 where I thought I was safe. I got hit and had a puncture and damage to the floor. I'll look at it with the perspective that if I qualify higher up the grid then I'm less likely to be in the bad stuff. I'll take responsibility for that, but in terms of the accident, I was just a passenger.'

Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal:

'Today's result is frustrating. Since the summer break, we've been strong in qualifying with both cars in the top ten. But, in three races out of four, things haven't gone our way and that was the case again today. The lap one collision forced Daniel to retire with damage, while Nico's race was compromised by a slow first-stop and an unfortunate VSC where he lost places with cars ahead able to pit under it. Once again, it's easy to blame various circumstances, but it would be too easy to rely on that. We simply need to do a better job and offer our drivers even better starting positions and straightforward races. The car has the pace, we need to focus ourselves on achieving that.'

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 19:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
03:39pRENAULT : 2019 Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix
PU
09/28RENAULT : Leclerc fastest in final practice at Russian GP
AQ
09/28RENAULT : Sport Racing's Statement
PU
09/27Toyota strengthens Japan partnerships with bigger Subaru stake
RE
09/27Toyota strengthens Japan partnerships with bigger Subaru stake
RE
09/27TOMOMI NAKAMURA : Toyota strengthens Japan partnerships with bigger Subaru stake
RE
09/27GM's Electric Ambitions Rattle Below the Surface of the UAW Strike
DJ
09/27NISSAN MOTOR : Narrows Its CEO Hunt to 3
DJ
09/27TAKESHI NIINAMI : not interested in Nissan CEO job now
RE
09/26CARLOS GHOSN : Former Nissan boss Ghosn's wife says he may not get fair trial in..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 55 873 M
EBIT 2019 3 329 M
Net income 2019 2 465 M
Finance 2019 2 644 M
Yield 2019 5,81%
P/E ratio 2019 5,87x
P/E ratio 2020 5,07x
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 14 202 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 60,94  €
Last Close Price 53,04  €
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-2.77%15 548
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP19.24%190 048
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.50%85 643
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY11.87%53 426
DAIMLER AG-1.15%53 152
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD1.43%46 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group