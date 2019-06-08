Renault : A Bold Plan for Detroit

A two-way combination of any of the Big Three auto makers would offer domination of the lucrative pickups-and-SUV business

By John D. Stoll

When Fiat Chrysler's pursuit of Renault fell apart this week, it drove home how fortune has rarely favored the bold in Detroit.

I left the auto beat back when General Motors Co. was slogging through bankruptcy. When I returned five years later, the story line had morphed into promises of driverless vehicles and other unconventional forms of mobility like ride sharing.

Behind today's daring talk, though, little has changed: Substantially every dollar Detroit earns still comes from financing or the sale of trucks and SUVs; Silicon Valley has proven it is king of mobility innovation; and U.S. auto executives continue to drag their feet on developing an electric car people actually want.

So what's my audacious plan for Detroit's future? Turn the Big Three into the Big Two.

John Elkann, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's chairman, has long dreamed of this kind of consolidation, but he has been blown off by peers at Ford Motor Co. and GM. The New York-born scion of the Agnelli family (the Italians behind Fiat) funded Sergio Marchionne's daring rescue of Chrysler in 2009.

One Fiat Chrysler investor, Adam Wyden of ADW Capital Management, told me that the company is as financially strong as ever, and Mr. Elkann should continue trying to expand his automotive empire. Mr. Wyden has argued that there needs to be fewer but bigger automotive companies if executives hope to boost return on invested capital to match that of the consolidated defense or pharmaceuticals industries.

Before Mr. Elkann knocked on Renault SA's door, he championed a Fiat Chrysler/GM or Fiat Chrysler/Ford combination. He wasn't the first to propose the idea, but no one had more aggressively and unsuccessfully shopped it than Fiat Chrysler did in the years before Mr. Marchionne's 2018 death.

The core argument behind a Detroit marriage has always been compelling: A combination of any two of the U.S. Big Three would offer domination of the lucrative pickups-and-SUV business -- one of a handful of markets that actually deliver big profits in the global auto industry.

That would deliver more pricing power, cut costs by combining engineering resources and supply chains, and provide extra cash to fund moonshot ideas that will help car companies avoid becoming once-dominant players who quickly disappeared, like Blockbuster Video or Nokia.

Mr. Elkann would face the difficult task of getting GM Chief Executive Mary Barra or Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett to listen.

A person working on Ford's strategy said the company is content with its budding partnership with Volkswagen AG, which calls for joint investments but no merger. "We're interested in friends with benefits, not a marriage," this person said. A GM official, meanwhile, criticized Chrysler's business plan and said the smaller company had nothing to offer.

The good news for Mr. Elkann is that his hand will only get stronger due to the growing popularity of his company's Ram pickups and Jeep SUVs. And, unlike Ford, which is bleeding cash in Europe, and GM, which is absent there after selling its Opel unit, Fiat Chrysler has made a tidy sum on the Continent for the past four years.

Many say Ford's European presence would make it a better fit for Fiat Chrysler.

Ford and Fiat Chrysler are among the global leaders in the commercial-van segment. While unheralded, it is one of the few European mass-market products that actually makes money and is growing in the U.S.

However, the combined companies would have a combined 13% market share in the Europe passenger-car market, raising exposure to ever-tighter emissions rules that need to be addressed with money-losing electric cars or costly clean-air credits.

I talked to a list of former automotive CEOs, board members and consultants about this after Mr. Elkann pulled his Renault offer, and they all said GM and Ford should revisit the proposal.

But they had concerns, especially whether U.S. antitrust regulators would block a merger. They also wonder if Fiat Chrysler and another U.S. auto maker can be successful in Europe without the considerable factory closures that governments would frown on.

Calls for tougher antitrust enforcement are growing in Washington, but threats of breakups of monopolies so far have been empty. There have, in fact, been a wave of mergers in many bedrock American industries outside of autos in recent years, representing a desire for economies of scale in appliances, mobile-phone services, grocery stores and more. In cases like AT&T's merger with Time Warner, judges backed so-called vertical mergers of companies with technology or expertise that would help the combined company better compete in the new economy.

This is one reason why the marriage of Fiat Chrysler and GM -- the one Mr. Marchionne preferred -- may make the most sense.

The two companies' pickup offerings are virtually the same, and their combined market share in that segment would exceed 50%. But regulators' concerns could be salved by selling GM's GMC truck brand to Volkswagen or another foreign player, much as SAB Miller sold its Miller brand under terms of its merger with AB InBev.

The biggest opportunity is in SUVs, where there isn't much overlap. Fiat Chrysler thrives on Jeep's rugged off-roaders; GM's wheelhouse is the hulking family haulers like Suburbans and Escalades.

Geographically, GM is big in China, where Fiat Chrysler is virtually absent. The same is true in Europe, in reverse. When it comes to that foot in the future, GM has its own in-house driverless car developer while Fiat Chrysler relies on tech partnerships with Silicon Valley that could prove to be a better blueprint.

And let's face it, neither company holds a candle to Tesla Inc.'s growing dominance in electric cars. By combining forces, GM and Fiat Chrysler can take the resources it saves by combining the conventional business to finally give Elon Musk a run for his money.

Mr. Marchionne once equated Detroit's struggles to Lewis Carroll's depiction of progress in "Through the Looking Glass." That's where Alice tells the Red Queen that she's used to getting a lot further when she runs so fast.

"Now here you see it takes all the running you can do to keep in the same place," the Red Queen says. "If you want to get somewhere else, you must run at least twice as fast as that!"