Renault : A UNIQUE E-TECH HYBRID RANGE TO DRIVE

For more than 10 years, Renault has put electric mobility at the heart of its vision of sustainable mobility for all. A pioneer in electric vehicles, Renault is now enhancing its range with a hybridization offer that reflects its image: efficient, affordable and placed at the heart of the market on best-selling vehicles. The aim is to make the electric experience and driving pleasure accessible to as many people as possible, in a context where customer choices are more than ever pragmatic, reasoned and smart.

ELECTRIC-CAR EXPERTISE

This expertise acquired in the electric vehicle and Formula 1 now enables it to offer dynamic and efficient hybrid powertrains, a new and exclusive technology that has been the subject of more than 150 patents. Thus, E-TECH vehicles offer systematic electric starting, driving pleasure at all times and energy efficiency at the highest level.

The powertrain common to Renault's hybrid engines is available in two variants: E-TECH Hybrid (HEV or 'hybrid') and E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV or 'plug-in hybrid').

A RANGE FOR EVERY USE

From the launch of this E-TECH Hybrid technology, Renault is offering three models to provide a complete range of vehicles. Clio E-TECH Hybrid, Captur E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid and New Mégane E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid adapt to all uses by limiting CO2 emissions and controlling fuel consumption, even over long distances.

Clio E-TECH Hybrid can provide up to 80% of city driving time with all-electric power, for fuel consumption savings of up to 40% over a petrol engine in the urban cycle. New Captur E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid and New Mégane E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid have a range of up to 135 km/h in mixed use (WLTP) and up to 65 kilometres in urban use (WLTP City) in 100 % electric mode over 50 kilometres.

This new E-TECH range is now available for trial and purchase.

