Renault : A UNIQUE E-TECH HYBRID RANGE TO DRIVE

06/12/2020 | 10:18am EDT

For more than 10 years, Renault has put electric mobility at the heart of its vision of sustainable mobility for all. A pioneer in electric vehicles, Renault is now enhancing its range with a hybridization offer that reflects its image: efficient, affordable and placed at the heart of the market on best-selling vehicles. The aim is to make the electric experience and driving pleasure accessible to as many people as possible, in a context where customer choices are more than ever pragmatic, reasoned and smart.

ELECTRIC-CAR EXPERTISE

This expertise acquired in the electric vehicle and Formula 1 now enables it to offer dynamic and efficient hybrid powertrains, a new and exclusive technology that has been the subject of more than 150 patents. Thus, E-TECH vehicles offer systematic electric starting, driving pleasure at all times and energy efficiency at the highest level.

The powertrain common to Renault's hybrid engines is available in two variants: E-TECH Hybrid (HEV or 'hybrid') and E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV or 'plug-in hybrid').

A RANGE FOR EVERY USE

From the launch of this E-TECH Hybrid technology, Renault is offering three models to provide a complete range of vehicles. Clio E-TECH Hybrid, Captur E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid and New Mégane E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid adapt to all uses by limiting CO2 emissions and controlling fuel consumption, even over long distances.

Clio E-TECH Hybrid can provide up to 80% of city driving time with all-electric power, for fuel consumption savings of up to 40% over a petrol engine in the urban cycle. New Captur E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid and New Mégane E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid have a range of up to 135 km/h in mixed use (WLTP) and up to 65 kilometres in urban use (WLTP City) in 100 % electric mode over 50 kilometres.

This new E-TECH range is now available for trial and purchase.

For more information on Renault's E-TECH Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models you can consult the complete press kit here

Download the photos of the E-TECH Hybrid range :

Download

Download the photos of Clio E-TECH Hybrid :

Download

Download the photos of the New Captur E-TECH Hybrid :

Download

Download the photos of the New Megane E-TECH Hybrid :

Download

Download the photos of the limited series E-TECH EDITION :

Download

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 14:17:10 UTC
