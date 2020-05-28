Renault : ALLIANCE NEW COOPERATION BUSINESS MODEL TO SUPPORT...

PRESS RELEASE - Paris, Tokyo, Yokohama: May 27, 2020

ALLIANCE NEW COOPERATION BUSINESS MODEL TO SUPPORT MEMBER-COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS AND PROFITABILITY

Alliance partners to leverage leader-follower scheme to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in products and technologies

leader-follower scheme to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in products and technologies Individual members to be reference for the regions where they have key strengths, acting as a gateway and support mechanism for partners' competitiveness

Alliance continues to benchmark performance in products, technologies and markets against top industry standards

Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, the members of one of the world's leading automotive alliances, today announced several initiatives as part of a new cooperation business model to enhance the competitiveness and profitability of the three partner companies.

The member companies plan to build on existing Alliance benefits in areas such as joint purchasing by leveraging their respective leadership positions and geographic strengths to support their partners' business development.

"The Alliance is a unique strategic and operational partnership in the automotive world and gives us a strong edge in the ever-changing global automotive landscape," said Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Alliance Operating Board and Renault. "The new business model will enable the Alliance to bring out the most of each company's assets and performing capabilities, while building on their respective cultures and legacies.The three companies of the Alliance will cover all vehicle segments and technologies, across all geographies, for the benefit of every customer, while increasing their respective competitiveness, sustainable profitability and social and environmental responsibility."

The leaders of the three companies have endorsed the principles of the leader-follower scheme for vehicles, in which they will cooperate to:

push the Alliance's standardization strategy further, from platforms to upper bodies;

per product segment, focus on one mother vehicle (leader car) and sister vehicles engineered by the leading company, with the support of the followers' teams;

ensure that leader and follower vehicles for each brand are produced using the most competitive setup, including grouping production where appropriate; and,

continue to build on product sharing in light commercial vehicles, where the leader-follower model is already applied

The leader-follower scheme is expected to deliver model investment reductions of up to 40% for vehicles fully under the scheme. Those benefits are expected to come in addition to conventional synergies that are already delivered today.

The Alliance also endorsed the principle of naming different parts of the world as "reference regions," with each company focusing on its core regions with the aim to be among the most competitive and to serve as a reference for the others to enhance their competitiveness.

Under this part of the scheme, Nissan will be the reference for China, North America and Japan; Renault in Europe, Russia, South America and North Africa; and Mitsubishi Motors in ASEAN and Oceania.