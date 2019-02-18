Log in
RENAULT

(RNO)
Renault Alliance Invests in Chinese Electric-Vehicle App Maker

02/18/2019

By Nathan Allen

Renault said Monday that the venture-capital arm of its alliance with Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (7211.TO) has invested in Chinese app developer PowerShare.

Renault's investment comes as European auto makers look to optimize their operations in the Chinese market. Following Beijing's relaxation of foreign-ownership rules and facing the challenge of contracting car sales in China, Europe's car makers--including Peugeot and BMW AG (BMW.XE)--have been diversifying and growing their operations in China.

PowerShare provides an online platform that connects electric-vehicle drivers with operators of charging points and power suppliers.

Renault didn't provide financial terms of the investment.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

