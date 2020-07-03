Log in
07/03 02:34:42 pm
22.295 EUR   -1.37%
Renault : Appointment

07/03/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Eric de Riedmatten has been named External Communications Director for the Renault group. He will take up his position on February 24, 2014, and will report to Florence de Goldfiem, Vice President, Corporate Communications.

Born in 1963, Eric de Riedmatten became a reporter at the French radio station Europe 1 after studying journalism (1984). For 14 years, he reported on economic, automotive, energy and industry issues, before successively becoming Communications Director for Europcar International (1998-2000), Siemens France (2000-2007) and BMW France (2007-2011). In March, 2011, he was appointed vice-president of the corporate and institutional communication strategy consultancy, CLAI

.

Latest news on RENAULT
02:04pRENAULT : Bolloré partnership in electric vehicles
PU
02:04pRENAULT : Appointment
PU
02:04pRENAULT : and Bolloré form a partnership in electric...
PU
01:05pTurkish suspect tells court Ghosn mused on Hollywood movie of escape from Jap..
RE
12:24pDaimler seeks to sell French factory in production overhaul
RE
12:19pDaimler seeks to sell French factory in production overhaul
RE
10:42aTurkish suspect tells court Ghosn mused on Hollywood movie of escape from Jap..
RE
02:25aRENAULT SA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/02Japan asks U.S. to extradite men accused of helping ex-Nissan boss Ghosn flee
RE
07/01RENAULT : France sales results 1st semester (h1) 2020
PU
Financials
Sales 2020 43 697 M 49 103 M 49 103 M
Net income 2020 -5 158 M -5 796 M -5 796 M
Net Debt 2020 566 M 635 M 635 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,32x
Yield 2020 0,41%
Capitalization 6 086 M 6 842 M 6 838 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 179 565
Free-Float 62,0%
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 27,71 €
Last Close Price 22,61 €
Spread / Highest target 303%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clotilde Delbos Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Benoît Ostertag Director
Eric Personne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-46.41%6 842
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.15%174 291
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.15%80 374
DAIMLER AG-24.72%44 700
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.28%44 138
BMW AG-20.77%42 039
