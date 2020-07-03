Renault : Appointment

Eric de Riedmatten has been named External Communications Director for the Renault group. He will take up his position on February 24, 2014, and will report to Florence de Goldfiem, Vice President, Corporate Communications.



Born in 1963, Eric de Riedmatten became a reporter at the French radio station Europe 1 after studying journalism (1984). For 14 years, he reported on economic, automotive, energy and industry issues, before successively becoming Communications Director for Europcar International (1998-2000), Siemens France (2000-2007) and BMW France (2007-2011). In March, 2011, he was appointed vice-president of the corporate and institutional communication strategy consultancy, CLAI

.