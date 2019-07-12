Log in
Renault : COMMUNICATION OF GROUPE RENAULT

07/12/2019

Boulogne-Billancourt, July 12th, 2019 -In response to the request of the Nanterre Public Prosecutor's Office, Renault today sent the final Mazars' report on RNBV. Renault is fully cooperating with the authorities and will not comment on the report's content to avoid the risk of jeopardizing the proper conduct of the investigation and all the procedural guarantees resulting from it.

***

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.9 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2018, with 36 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people.

To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 16:44:03 UTC
