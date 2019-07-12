Renault : COMMUNICATION OF GROUPE RENAULT

Boulogne-Billancourt, July 12th, 2019 -In response to the request of the Nanterre Public Prosecutor's Office, Renault today sent the final Mazars' report on RNBV. Renault is fully cooperating with the authorities and will not comment on the report's content to avoid the risk of jeopardizing the proper conduct of the investigation and all the procedural guarantees resulting from it.

