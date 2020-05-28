Log in
Renault : COMMUNICATION OF RENAULT'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

05/28/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

COMMUNICATION OF RENAULT'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  • Appointment of Mr. Joji Tagawa as director proposed by Nissan
  • Holding of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 19, 2020 in closed session

Boulogne-Billancourt, April 29, 2020 - Renault's Board of Directors, meeting today under the chairmanship of Jean-Dominique Senard, has appointed Mr. Joji Tagawa as a director proposed by Nissan. He replaces Mr. Yasuhiro Yamauchi, who resigned on April 23, 2020, for the remainder of the latter's term of office, i.e. until the 2022 General Meeting. The General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 19, 2020 will be asked to ratify the appointment of Mr Joji Tagawa.

Mr. Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "On my own behalf and on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Yasuhiro Yamauchi for his commitment and contribution to the work of the Board of Directors, both as a director representing Nissan and as a member of the Strategy Committee. I also welcome the arrival of Mr. Joji Tagawa to our Board to continue the good dynamics of the relations between the Alliance members."

The Board of Directors also took into account the state of health emergency related to the Covid-19 epidemic to decide, pursuant to the provisions of Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, that the General Meeting of Shareholders convened on Friday June 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. will be held without the physical presence of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

Details regarding the participation of shareholders in this General Meeting in closed session will be set out in the usual General Meeting documentation, which will be available on the Company's website. Shareholders are invited to regularly visit the section of this website dedicated to the General Meeting for up-to-date information on the conditions for holding the General Meeting and for exercising their rights.

Mr Joji Tagawa's biography

Joji Tagawa holds a degree in economics from Keio University in Japan. He joined Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. In 1983. He held various management positions in the finance division, global public relations and investor relations division. In April 2006, Joji Tagawa was appointed Operating Officer, in charge of the finance division and investor relations division. From April 2014, he was Corporate Vice President of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., responsible for investor relations division and Mergers & Acquisitions Support Department. Then he has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. from December 2019.

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.8 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2019, with 40 manufacturing sites, 12,800 points of sales and after-sales and employing more than 180,000 people.

To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and

Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

Contact

Astrid DE LATUDE Corporate Press Officer +33 (0)6 25 63 22 08 astrid.de-latude@renault.com

Renault S.A. - Société anonyme au capital de 1 126 701 902,04 euros - Siège social : 13-15 quai Alphonse Le Gallo - 92513 Boulogne Billancourt cedex - France

441 639 465 R.C.S. Nanterre

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 21:10:06 UTC
