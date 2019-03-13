Log in
Renault : Changes Composition of Executive Committee

03/13/2019 | 09:31am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Renault SA (RNO.FR) said Wednesday that it has changed the composition of its executive committee, in response to broad changes affecting the automotive industry.

The French auto maker appointed seven new members to the committee, while Chief Financial Officer Clotilde Delbos will become the head of internal control.

The shakeup should help the company better meet customer expectations, while improving efficiency and profitability, Renault said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

