Renault

RENAULT

RNO
Renault : Cuts 2019 Guidance on Unfavorable Economic Environment

0
10/17/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

By Kim Richters

Renault SA (RNO.FR) on Thursday cut its revenue and operating margin guidance for the year, citing an unfavorable economic environment.

The car maker said group revenue is expected to decline between 3% and 4%, compared with previous expectations of revenue close to last year's figure.

Renault also cut its outlook for its operating margin to around 5%, compared with a previous forecast of around 6%.

The company's automotive operating free cash flow is forecast to be positive in the second half of the year, while that isn't guaranteed for the full year, the company said.

Additionally, Renault reported preliminary figures for the third quarter, with revenue of 11.3 billion euros ($12.49 billion), down from EUR11.5 billion the same period the year before.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 55 784 M
EBIT 2019 3 329 M
Net income 2019 2 444 M
Finance 2019 2 562 M
Yield 2019 5,63%
P/E ratio 2019 5,95x
P/E ratio 2020 5,16x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 14 759 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT1.04%16 328
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION20.63%191 227
VOLKSWAGEN AG22.21%93 496
DAIMLER AG6.29%57 759
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.57%52 326
BMW AG-5.05%48 021
