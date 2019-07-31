Log in
RENAULT

(RNO)
Renault : DACIA DUSTER, NEW TCE 100 PETROL ENGINE

07/31/2019 | 04:16am EDT

  • Dacia is modernizing its engine range with the latest TCe 100 petrol engine on Duster, the top-selling C-segment SUV in France in 2019 in consumer sales.

  • Replacing the SCe 115, the new-generation engine affords versatility and athleticism while reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

  • Launched in France on July 30, 2019, the TCe 100 will be available on the Access and Essential trim levels of Duster starting at €12,490 including VAT.

Boulogne-Billancourt, July 31, 2019 - Dacia Duster is now available with the new TCe 100 engine, the latest Alliance-created powerplant. Manufactured at the Pitesti plant in Romania, the TCe 100 is a new-generation engine that significantly reduces fuel consumption and substantially boosts performance. The CO2 emissions and fuel consumption of Duster TCe 100 are 18% lower than the SCe 115 that it replaces, ranking it at the top of its category in terms of petrol engines. Launched in France on July 30, 2019, the TCe 100 is available on the Access and Essentiel trim levels of Duster at prices that are as affordable as ever.

Duster TCe 100 prices (incl. VAT)

Duster Access TCe 100 4x2

€12,490

Duster Essentiel TCe 100 4x2

€14,500

Duster continues to be available with the Blue dCi 95 and Blue dCi 115 diesel engines and the TCe 130 GPF and TCe 150 GPF petrol engines.

TCe 100: a new-generation engine

Equipped with a timing belt, the new, indirect injection turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine is lighter and more compact. The TCe 100 features all the latest technologies, including a turbocharger with an electrically controlled waste gate, an exhaust manifold partially integrated into the cylinder head, twin variable valve timing for intake, and bore spray coating.

TCe 100 engine ©Pagécran

Duster TCe 100: more torque for an energetic drive

Mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, the TCe 100 brings drivers even more versatility both in the city and out on the open road.
With 100 hp (74 kW) and 160 Nm of torque, it boasts greater energy efficiency and enhanced responsiveness thanks to the turbo. The new-generation powerplant provides optimum at-the-wheel pleasure through increased torque, available from the lowest engine speeds for livelier pick-up.

Duster: the top-selling C-segment SUV in France in 2019

A key Dacia brand model, with over 1,515,000 registrations worldwide since 2010, Duster continues to rise in the ranks of the compact-car segment.

Once again this year, Duster has maintained its position as the best-selling C-SUV in consumer sales, with a total of 28,000 units between January and June 2019.

Engine technical data

TCe 100

Emissions standard

Euro 6

Fuel

Petrol

Fiscal rating (hp)

5

Max. power kW EEC (hp) rpm

74 (100) / 5000

Max. torque kW EEC (m.kg) rpm

160 / 2750

Injection type

Sequential multipoint

Capacity (cm3)

999

Number of cylinders / valves

3 / 12

Timing

Belt

Particulate filter

No

Stop & Start

Yes

Certification protocol

WLTP

Eco Mode

Yes

Fuel tank capacity (l)

50

Combined-cycle fuel consumption (l/100km) (V-Low/V-High)

5.5

5.6

CO2 emissions (1) (g/km) (V-Low/V-High)

125

127

Max speed (km / h) / 0-100 km/h (s)

168 / 12.5

400 m / 1000 m standing start (s)

18.8 / 34.3

Transmission

4x2

Gearbox

Manual

Number of gears

5

Steering

Electrically assisted

Turning circle curb to curb (m)

10.72

Front: ventilated disc (VD) / diameter (mm) 

(VD) 280

Rear: drum (D) / diameter (inches)

(D) / 9

16' tires (dimensions)

215 / 65 R16

17' tires (dimensions)

215 / 60 R17

Rolling resistance category

A(6.5 kg/t) and B(7.5 kg/t) for 16'
B(6.9 kg/t) and B(7.5kg/t) for 17'

Unladen curb weight min. / max.

1191 / 1275

Gross train weight

2825

Maximum authorized laden weight

1725

Payload (2) min. / max.

450 / 534

Maximum braked towable weight

1100

Maximum unbraked towable weight

630

Min. boot volume under luggage shelf with repair kit/with spare tire, ISO 3832 (dm3 VDA)

445 / 445

Max. boot volume rear bench folded with repair kit/with spare tire, ISO 3832 (dm3 VDA)

1478 / 1478

Min. boot volume under luggage shelf with repair kit/with spare tire (l)

478 / 478

Max. boot volume rear bench folded with repair kit/with spare tire (l)

1623 / 1623

(1) NEDC BT (2) Payload for minimum equipment level

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:14:03 UTC
