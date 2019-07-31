Renault : DACIA DUSTER, NEW TCE 100 PETROL ENGINE

Dacia is modernizing its engine range with the latest TCe 100 petrol engine on Duster, the top-selling C-segment SUV in France in 2019 in consumer sales.

Replacing the SCe 115, the new-generation engine affords versatility and athleticism while reducing fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.

Launched in France on July 30, 2019, the TCe 100 will be available on the Access and Essential trim levels of Duster starting at €12,490 including VAT.

Boulogne-Billancourt, July 31, 2019 - Dacia Duster is now available with the new TCe 100 engine, the latest Alliance-created powerplant. Manufactured at the Pitesti plant in Romania, the TCe 100 is a new-generation engine that significantly reduces fuel consumption and substantially boosts performance. The CO 2 emissions and fuel consumption of Duster TCe 100 are 18% lower than the SCe 115 that it replaces, ranking it at the top of its category in terms of petrol engines. Launched in France on July 30, 2019, the TCe 100 is available on the Access and Essentiel trim levels of Duster at prices that are as affordable as ever.

Duster TCe 100 prices (incl. VAT) Duster Access TCe 100 4x2 €12,490 Duster Essentiel TCe 100 4x2 €14,500

Duster continues to be available with the Blue dCi 95 and Blue dCi 115 diesel engines and the TCe 130 GPF and TCe 150 GPF petrol engines.

TCe 100: a new-generation engine

Equipped with a timing belt, the new, indirect injection turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine is lighter and more compact. The TCe 100 features all the latest technologies, including a turbocharger with an electrically controlled waste gate, an exhaust manifold partially integrated into the cylinder head, twin variable valve timing for intake, and bore spray coating.

TCe 100 engine ©Pagécran

Duster TCe 100: more torque for an energetic drive

Mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, the TCe 100 brings drivers even more versatility both in the city and out on the open road.

With 100 hp (74 kW) and 160 Nm of torque, it boasts greater energy efficiency and enhanced responsiveness thanks to the turbo. The new-generation powerplant provides optimum at-the-wheel pleasure through increased torque, available from the lowest engine speeds for livelier pick-up.

Duster: the top-selling C-segment SUV in France in 2019



A key Dacia brand model, with over 1,515,000 registrations worldwide since 2010, Duster continues to rise in the ranks of the compact-car segment. Once again this year, Duster has maintained its position as the best-selling C-SUV in consumer sales, with a total of 28,000 units between January and June 2019.

Engine technical data TCe 100 Emissions standard Euro 6 Fuel Petrol Fiscal rating (hp) 5 Max. power kW EEC (hp) rpm 74 (100) / 5000 Max. torque kW EEC (m.kg) rpm 160 / 2750 Injection type Sequential multipoint Capacity (cm3) 999 Number of cylinders / valves 3 / 12 Timing Belt Particulate filter No Stop & Start Yes Certification protocol WLTP Eco Mode Yes Fuel tank capacity (l) 50 Combined-cycle fuel consumption (l/100km) (V-Low/V-High) 5.5 5.6 CO 2 emissions (1) (g/km) (V-Low/V-High) 125 127 Max speed (km / h) / 0-100 km/h (s) 168 / 12.5 400 m / 1000 m standing start (s) 18.8 / 34.3 Transmission 4x2 Gearbox Manual Number of gears 5 Steering Electrically assisted Turning circle curb to curb (m) 10.72 Front: ventilated disc (VD) / diameter (mm) (VD) 280 Rear: drum (D) / diameter (inches) (D) / 9 16' tires (dimensions) 215 / 65 R16 17' tires (dimensions) 215 / 60 R17 Rolling resistance category A(6.5 kg/t) and B(7.5 kg/t) for 16'

B(6.9 kg/t) and B(7.5kg/t) for 17' Unladen curb weight min. / max. 1191 / 1275 Gross train weight 2825 Maximum authorized laden weight 1725 Payload (2) min. / max. 450 / 534 Maximum braked towable weight 1100 Maximum unbraked towable weight 630 Min. boot volume under luggage shelf with repair kit/with spare tire, ISO 3832 (dm3 VDA) 445 / 445 Max. boot volume rear bench folded with repair kit/with spare tire, ISO 3832 (dm3 VDA) 1478 / 1478 Min. boot volume under luggage shelf with repair kit/with spare tire (l) 478 / 478 Max. boot volume rear bench folded with repair kit/with spare tire (l) 1623 / 1623

(1) NEDC BT (2) Payload for minimum equipment level