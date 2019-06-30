Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault F1 Team: 2019 Formula 1 myWorld Austrian Grand Prix...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

Renault F1 Team missed out on scoring points in the 2019 Formula 1 myWorld Austrian Grand Prix with Daniel Ricciardo twelfth and Nico Hülkenberg close behind in thirteenth in Spielberg on Sunday.

After a strong start, Nico made up three places from fifteenth on the grid and closely lingered on the edge of the top ten. Any hopes of scoring points faded towards the latter stages of the 71-lap race with Daniel overtaking Nico for twelfth place on the last lap. Daniel had dropped two positions by the end of lap one, but recovered well throughout the race.

It's the first time since Spain the team has not scored points.

  • Nico started from fifteenth on Pirelli's new Medium (yellow) tyres, pitting on lap 26 for new Hard (white tyres).
  • Daniel started in twelfth on new Mediums, pitting on lap 46 for new Softs.

Nico Hülkenberg, started P15, finished P13:

'We can't be happy with this weekend. We had multiple issues on the car today and it made it hard work out there. We didn't have a points worthy car today and we didn't have the pace to get by anyone during the middle or latter stages. Over the years, Austria has proved to be quite a particular circuit and one we don't tend to do so well at. We'll use this week off, dive into the data, and see what's going on to make some improvements ahead of Silverstone.'

Daniel Ricciardo, started P12 finished P12:

'It was a tough weekend, for sure. From lap one today it was tricky and I struggled for grip. We improved as the race progressed, managed a decent stint on the Softs at the end, but it was probably a bit too late. We need to figure out why this weekend was so tough. There's stuff we can improve, but I won't put it all down to the car. I'll look at myself and see what I can do better as well. Something wasn't right this weekend and Nico shared the same feelings too. We'll do our best to figure it out and get on top of it.'

Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal:

'Clearly, it's not a good weekend. Although we had the pace to be slightly higher up on the grid, the track exposed weaknesses of our car, similar to previous races but in a more exacerbated fashion this weekend. We need to identify if there was anything specific with set-ups or simply a feature of the chassis on which we must work.'

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 19:02:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
03:03pRENAULT F1 TEAM : 2019 Formula 1 myWorld Austrian Grand Prix...
PU
06/29CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husband
RE
06/28U.S. dominates second-quarter global M&A as mega deals roll on
RE
06/28RENAULT : Groupe renault inaugurates its new romanian headquarters...
PU
06/28RENAULT : Hamilton leads Vettel in 1st practice for Austrian GP
AQ
06/28CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ex-chief Ghosn cancels hastily arranged Tokyo press confer..
RE
06/28Nissan ex-chief Ghosn cancels hastily arranged Tokyo press conference
RE
06/28NISSAN MOTOR : Ghosn lawyer says news conference canceled after his daughters ra..
RE
06/28RENAULT : Get a preview of Renault's new 100% electric vehicle, New Renault ZOE ..
AQ
06/28RENAULT : Appointments to the executive committee of rci bank and services
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 56 933 M
EBIT 2019 3 410 M
Net income 2019 3 395 M
Finance 2019 3 177 M
Yield 2019 6,22%
P/E ratio 2019 4,66
P/E ratio 2020 4,25
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 16 350 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 70,1 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT1.36%18 596
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.22%202 277
VOLKSWAGEN6.69%85 489
DAIMLER AG6.57%59 530
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.19%54 651
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About