Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 11/15 11:35:23 am
44.45 EUR   +0.52%
07:51aRENAULT : France's Le Maire favors car industry professional as next Renault CEO
RE
11/15Renault's Delbos vies for CEO post as hunt narrows
RE
11/14Ferrexpo appoints Roman Palyvoda acting CFO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : France's Le Maire favors car industry professional as next Renault CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 07:51am EST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference in Boulogne-Billancourt

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday that the search for a new CEO for Renault was still on and that he favored selecting a professional from the automobile sector.

"I can confirm the next CEO has not yet been chosen. The only indication I can give you is that I wish it is a professional of the car industry because amid the radical transformation of the sector, one needs professionals," Le Maire told BFM television.

The French carmaker, chaired by Jean-Dominique Senard, a former executive at tire maker Michelin who was parachuted in following the Carlos Ghosn scandal, is expected to choose a new CEO by the end of the year so that the group can try and fully refocus on its operations.

The French state has a 15% stake in Renault.

Renault's interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos has applied to take the job on a permanent basis, two sources familiar with the matter have said, as the carmaker edges toward a shortlist likely to also feature several external candidates.

One of the sources had said that Patrick Koller, the Franco-German CEO of car parts maker Faurecia , and Luca de Meo, the Italian boss of Volkswagen-owned SEAT, also ticked many of the boxes for recruiters, including that they both spoke French.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAURECIA 1.44% 47.98 Real-time Quote.45.09%
RENAULT 0.52% 44.45 Real-time Quote.-18.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
07:51aRENAULT : France's Le Maire favors car industry professional as next Renault CEO
RE
11/15Renault's Delbos vies for CEO post as hunt narrows
RE
11/14Ferrexpo appoints Roman Palyvoda acting CFO
RE
11/13RENAULT : Sanjeev Gupta in talks to sell his LPS Coventry supply business to Jag..
AQ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12German data, earnings nudge Europe near four-year highs; Madrid lags
RE
11/12GROUPE RENAULT : Nissan contributes  233 million for third quarter 2019 to Rena..
AQ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 55 384 M
EBIT 2019 2 849 M
Net income 2019 1 987 M
Finance 2019 2 334 M
Yield 2019 6,21%
P/E ratio 2019 6,12x
P/E ratio 2020 4,71x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 11 902 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 54,67  €
Last Close Price 44,45  €
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clotilde Delbos Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Benoît Ostertag Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-18.52%13 148
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.63%203 941
VOLKSWAGEN AG32.06%101 042
DAIMLER AG10.39%59 898
BMW AG5.45%53 150
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.28%52 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group