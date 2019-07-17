Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : GROUPE RENAULT AND JMCG OFFICIALLY ESTABLISH A JOINT...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 02:37am EDT

• Groupe Renault will increase its share capital by RMB 1 billion to become a major shareholder of JMEV with a 50% stake.

Boulogne-Billancourt, July 17, 2019 - Groupe Renault and Jiangling Motors Corporation Group (JMCG) announced the official establishment of their joint venture to further promote the development of the EV industry in China, following a first agreement on December 20, 2018. Groupe Renault will increase its share capital by RMB 1 billion (about 128.5 million euros) to become a major shareholder of JMEV with a 50% stake. JMEV has already completed business license registration.

This cooperation is part of the overall strategy of JMCG and Groupe Renault. Through this joint venture, Groupe Renault will be able to expand its influence in China's electric vehicle market, while JMCG will be able to integrate and leverage more resources, which will promote its rapid growth in the future.

China is a key market for Groupe Renault. This partnership in electric vehicle business with JMCG will support our growth plan in China and our EV capabilities. As a pioneer and leader in the European EV market since 10 years, we will capitalize on our experience in EV R&D, production, sales and services, said Mr. Francois Provost, Senior Vice President, Chairman of China Region, Groupe Renault.

Adhering to the concept of openness and cooperation, JMCG is one of the first domestic enterprises to introduce international strategic partners. By partnering with Groupe Renault, JMEV will be able to elevate its comprehensive competitiveness to a new level and penetrate into China's electric vehicle market, said Mr. Qiu Tiangao, Chairman of JMCG.

Set up in 2015, JMEV is a subsidiary of the JMCG. Once created, JMEV quickly obtained the certification to manufacture battery electric passenger vehicles and made rapid breakthroughs in building up its research capability, supply chain, production capacity and market deployment, forming a full value-chain operation ecosystem in R&D, production, supply and sales for complete vehicle and critical components. The company has become a prominent player in China's electric vehicle market operated by a young and energetic team.

JMEV will continuously complete its deployment in EV and connectivity technologies and strive to build a full range of new vehicles to support the EVEASY Brand.

• On December 20, 2018, Groupe Renault and JMCG announced an agreement in Electric Vehicles in China, read agreement press release here

• Groupe Renault's global strategy in China read here

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.9 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2018, with 36 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people. To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

For more information, please visit https://group.renault.com/en/

About JMCG

JMCG is a well-known automotive manufacturer in China, achieving over 400,000 vehicle sales in 2018 and an annual turnover of over 100 billion yuan. In 2018, JMCG is ranked 88th among China's top 500 manufacturing companies and 205th among China's top 500 companies. The business scope of the group covers the development, manufacturing and sales of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and key vehicle components, as well as automobile imports and exports, automotive finance and other business sectors. In response to the wave of global automotive industry revolution, JMCG intends to seize this opportunity to grow its scale and competitiveness, and launched its new energy strategy in 2014, and then established JMEV in 2015. Today, new energy vehicle sales of JMCG is among the highest in the Chinese new energy vehicle market.

For more information, please visit https://www.jmcg.com.cn/

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 06:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAULT
02:37aRENAULT : Groupe renault and jmcg officially establish a joint...
PU
02:32aRenault, Jiangling Motors Create Electric-Vehicle JV in China
DJ
02:31aRenault forms Chinese electric vehicles venture with Jiangling Motors
RE
02:30aNissan, Volvo and FCA lead European sales decline
RE
02:12aRenault forms China electric vehicle venture with JMCG
RE
01:56aRenault-Nissan alliance is priority for France ahead of any consolidation - L..
RE
07/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/16H1 2019 WORLDWIDE SALES RESULTS : Groupe Renault...
PU
07/16RENAULT : 1st Half Global Vehicle Sales Fell by Less Than Market
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 56 692 M
EBIT 2019 3 389 M
Net income 2019 3 083 M
Finance 2019 2 986 M
Yield 2019 6,36%
P/E ratio 2019 4,93x
P/E ratio 2020 4,38x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 14 081 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 65,55  €
Last Close Price 52,59  €
Spread / Highest target 80,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bolloré Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-3.59%15 533
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.27%179 048
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.53%86 498
DAIMLER AG1.98%56 196
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.88%54 509
BMW AG ST-5.06%47 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About