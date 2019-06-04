Renault : Groupe Renault - Communication of the BOD - audit conclusions - June, 4th, 2019

***
About Groupe Renault
Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multibrand group, selling close to 3.9 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2018, with 36 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people.
To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.
For More Information:
Astrid DE LATUDE Corporate Press Officer +33 (0)1 76 83 18 84
astrid.delatude@renault.com
Frédéric TEXIER
General Manager Press Department +33 (0)1 76 84 33 67
frederic.texier@renault.com
Rié YAMANE
Corporate Press Officer (Sales & Regions) +33 (0)1 76 84 00 99 rie.yamane@renault.com
GROUPE RENAULT
PRESS OFFICE
Tel.: +33 (0)1 76 84 63 36 renault.media@renault.com
Websites:www.media.renault.comwww.group.renault.com