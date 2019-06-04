Log in
Renault : Groupe Renault - Communication of the Board of Directors - June 4th, 2019

06/04/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

2019/06/04

COMMUNICATION OF RENAULT'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Boulogne­Billancourt, June 4th, 2019 - Renault's Board of Directors met today to review in detail the elements of the proposal received from FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) on May 27 for a potential 50/50 merger between Renault S.A. and FCA.

The Board of Directors has decided to continue to study with interest the opportunity of such a combination and to extend the discussions on this subject. The Board will meet again on Wednesday, June 5 at the end of the day.

***

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi­brand group, selling close to 3.9 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2018, with 36 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people.

To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

For more information:

Frédéric TEXIER

Head of Media Relations

+33 (0)1 76 84 33 67

+33 (0) 6 10 78 49 20

frederic.texier@renault.com

GROUPE RENAULT

MEDIA OFFICE

Tel.: +33 (0) 1 76 84 63 36

renault.media@renault.com

Sites web:www.media.renault.com­www.group.renault.com

For More Information:

Astrid DE LATUDE Corporate Press Officer +33 (0)1 76 83 18 84

astrid.de­latude@renault.com

Frédéric TEXIER

General Manager Press Department +33 (0)1 76 84 33 67

frederic.texier@renault.com

Rié YAMANE

Corporate Press Officer (Sales & Regions) +33 (0)1 76 84 00 99 rie.yamane@renault.com

GROUPE RENAULT

PRESS OFFICE

Tel.: +33 (0)1 76 84 63 36 renault.media@renault.com

Websites:www.media.renault.com­www.group.renault.com

Follow us on Twitter : @Groupe_Renault

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 20:52:03 UTC
About