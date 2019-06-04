Renault : Groupe Renault - Communication of the Board of Directors - June 4th, 2019

PRESS RELEASE 2019/06/04

COMMUNICATION OF RENAULT'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Boulogne­Billancourt, June 4th, 2019 - Renault's Board of Directors met today to review in detail the elements of the proposal received from FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) on May 27 for a potential 50/50 merger between Renault S.A. and FCA.

The Board of Directors has decided to continue to study with interest the opportunity of such a combination and to extend the discussions on this subject. The Board will meet again on Wednesday, June 5 at the end of the day.

