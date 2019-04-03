Renault : Groupe Renault - Evolution BOD - Press release - April 3, 2019

Document type Communiqué de Presse Groupe

Evolution of the composition of Renault Board of Directors

Boulogne-Billancourt, April 3rd, 2019- Renault Board of Directors, during today's meeting, acknowledged the decision of Mr. Carlos Ghosn to resign from his office as director on the date of the Shareholders' General Meeting ruling on the financial statements for the 2018 financial year, scheduled on June 12th, 2019. Mr. Carlos Ghosn also resigned from his office as member of the Management Board of Renault-Nissan BV on February 28th, 2019.

Besides, the Board of Directors has decided, upon recommendation of the Appointments and Governance Committee, to propose to the Shareholders' General Meeting of June 12th, 2019, the appointment of Mrs. Annette Winkler, as independent director, in replacement of Mrs. Cherie Blair, whose term expires.

In addition, the Board of Directors noted that the term of Mr. Philippe Lagayette, lead independent director, expires at the end of the Shareholders' General Meeting of June 12th, 2019 and cannot be renewed due to him reaching the age limit provided for in the articles of association of the Company. The Board of Directors has nevertheless decided to keep a lead independent director to be appointed by the Board on June 12th, 2019.

It is also reminded that the Shareholders' General Meeting of June 12th, 2019 will rule on the ratification of the appointments of Mr. Thomas Courbe and Mr. Jean-Dominique Senard, made on a provisional basis respectively on October 5th, 2018 and January 24th, 2019.

As a result, at the end of the Shareholders' General Meeting of June 12th, 2019, the Board of Directors will be composed of 18 members, subject to the adoption of the resolutions submitted to the Shareholders' General Meeting.

Mr. Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Board of Directors, declared: "On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Philippe Lagayette for his commitment and contribution to the work of the Board of Directors, as a Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit, Risks and Ethics Committee, and more specifically for his involvement in the governance of the Company in recent months. I also thank Mrs. Cherie Blair for her contribution to the Board of Directors during her tenure. The appointment of Mrs. Annette Winkler will allow the Board of Directors to benefit from the expertise and international experience of a recognized leader in the automotive sector."

Biography

Dr. Annette Winkler holds a degree in economics from the University of Frankfurt (Germany) and has been managing partner of a medium-sized construction company. In 1995, she joined the Mercedes-Benz Group, where she held various positions, including Director of Public Relations and Communications. After spending two years as Head of the Mercedes-Benz sales and service outlet in Braunschweig, she became as Chief Executive Officer of DaimlerChrysler Belgium and Luxembourg (1999-2005), then as Vice President Global Business Management & Wholesale Europe she became responsible for the development of the global Mercedes- Benz Dealer Network (2006-2010). From 2010 to 2018 she was Chief Executive Officer of Smart (with overall responsibility for the brand and also in charge of the Smart factory in Lorraine). Mrs. Annette Winkler is member of the Board of Directors of the French listed company L'Air Liquide since 2014.

