Renault : Groupe Renault - Press release - Halt of production in Revoz/Slovenia - March 17 , 2020

03/17/2020 | 04:30pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

17th March 2020

HALT OF PRODUCTION IN REVOZ

Novo mesto, March 17, 2020 - In light of current developments related to the spread of coronavirus and with full concern for the health of employees, the management of Revoz decided to halt the production on Tuesday, March 17 at 22:00. Management has urged the employees to stay at home and follow the instructions of the national authorities.

At this time it is not possible to estimate when the conditions for restarting production will be established. This will depend on both the situation in the country and the decisions of the Groupe Renault.

However, the company anticipates that commercial activity will be reactivated quickly after the crisis. Once the crisis is over, appropriate measures will be implemented, in agreement with the social representation, enabling us to do what is necessary to meet the significant commercial demand that we foresee.

Employees and business partners will be informed about all key information regarding the Revoz activities and restart of production through the company's mobile application and website.

More information:

Nevenka Bašek Zildžović

nevenka.basek@renault.com

040 395 765

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 20:29:03 UTC
