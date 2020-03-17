Log in
Renault

RENAULT

(RNO)
Renault : Groupe Renault - Press release - Renault Morocco temporarily suspends its industrial activities - March 17 , 2020

03/17/2020 | 04:30pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

March 17th, 2020

RENAULT GROUP MOROCCO TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS ITS INDUSTRIAL

ACTIVITIES IN THE KINGDOM OF MOROCCO

Renault Group Morocco has decided to suspend, starting from Thursday the 19thof march, the activity of its two production sites of Tangier and Casablanca. This temporary measure, which applies to nearly 11,000 employees spread over the two plants, comes in the wake of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic both in the Kingdom and internationally.

Some positions, whose physical presence is not essential to the well-functioning of the business, will make use of remote working.

In addition to the strict application of the health measures recommended by the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Morocco and in order to ensure the health of the Group's employees, specific measures and preventive measures have been deployed internally since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis (plants, sales and service network).

The Group is monitoring the situation very closely and stands ready to react quickly to any changes, including the application of new measures introduced by the Moroccan public authorities.

The Group plans to restart production activities as soon as conditions permit and will implement appropriate measures to respond effectively to customer demand in the Kingdom and on an international scale.

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 20:29:03 UTC
